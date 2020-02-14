The Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Foundation of Texas (EHL) hosts First Miss Emerald Princess and Miss Emerald Scholarship Program and Competition

The Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Foundation of Texas (EHL) proudly presented the Miss Emerald Princess and Miss Emerald Scholarship Program and Competition held at Westfield High School Theatre Arts Auditorium recently in Houston, TX.

The Miss Emerald Princess and Miss Emerald Scholarship Program and Competition is designed to increase the self-confidence and social skills of young ladies as they enter adulthood and expand their awareness of community service and civic engagement.



The Miss Emerald Princess Program is designed for ladies in grades 9 – 10 and the Miss Emerald Program is designed for ladies in grades 11 – 12.

Over the past 8 months, the ten (10) participants in the competition have received invaluable life skills in the area of financial fitness, social graces, literary appreciation and a plethora of opportunities to serve the community. Historically pageants focused on judging and ranking the physical attributes of contestants. Most pageants have evolved to include personality traits, intelligence, talent, and answers to judges’ questions.



“The EHL Foundation has put a spin on the traditional pageant,” said Kari-Gray Smith, General Chair of the Competition. “In the past, young ladies have been presented to society, but we are preparing them for society.”

The Harlem Renaissance themed Competition included a Dance Presentation by the Westfield Lariettes, with the Eisenhower High School Stage Band performing the musical background. An all-Female Honor Guard provided the Sword Arch as part of the Evening Gown Competition.

Each contestant competed in Casual Wear, Evening gown and Onstage Question. Personal interview competition was held earlier in the day.

Winners received numerous prizes and College Scholarship Money.

Event sponsors included Spring ISD, The Communications Workers of America – Claude Cummings, Raquel Olivier and RCS Property Management LLC

The Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Foundation of Texas is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization which exists to support the charitable programs of the Omicron Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Through community outreach, service and fundraising, the Foundation invest in the Houston community by awarding annual scholarships to students from the Aldine, Cypress Fairbanks, Humble, Klein, and Spring Independent School Districts. The foundation is committed to service. The organizations goals target educational advancement and opportunities for young people in the Harris county area and beyond. As a nonprofit, the EHL Foundation invest all net income back into the community through educational grants.

For additional information or to become a sponsor, visit The Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Foundation of Texas at http://ehlfoundationoftexas.ejoinme.org.