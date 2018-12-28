Headlines

The Forward Times Annual Holiday House Party 2018

ABOVE: Lenora White, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Karen Carter Richards and Jesse Frazier

Another festive year is in the books as the regulars and a few new faces were in the place for the Forward Times 8th Annual Holiday House Party! Live Entertainment was provided by DJ Chattabox of KTSU 90.9 FM and special guests included Mayor Sylvester Turner, State Representative Harold Dutton, Georgia Provost, HISD Trustee Jolanda Jones, Houston City Councilman Michael Kubosh, and many more. This year, attendees were entertained by karaoke participants, including Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins and others. Winners of the karaoke were Anthony Snipes, Missouri City City Manager (1st place), Val Weeks (2nd place) and Phill Wade (3rd place). Attendees pay a minimum $20 donation, where all proceeds benefit The Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship and Youth Foundation. The mission of this scholarship foundation is to help those with an interest in journalism and digital communications to exceed expectations while providing exemplary contributions within all areas of media reporting. Our vision is to empower the voice of the people by helping future reporters and multi-media decision makers understand how powerful the press can be when spotlighting human interests, civil rights, and global feature pieces for print, radio, television, and new media!

                                     Jolanda Jones and Cherrise Traylor

                                             Nykayla Richards, Bartender

                           Anthony Snipes, City Manager for Missouri City

                            Mayor Sylvester Turner and Jeffrey L. Boney

                           The Owens Family and Karen Carter Richards

                          Rep. Harold Dutton and Mayor Sylvester Turner

                                                            Georgia Provost

                                                            Charles Anthony

                                             Nata Koerber and Vicky Pink

                                  Karen Carter Richards and Natalie Cole

                            Jesse Frazier, Darrell Shanks and Dennis Glenn

Velma Trayham, Karen Carter Richards, Attorney Jalene Mack and Tamala Austin

                    Michelle Williams, Jackie Adams and Kelly P. Hodges