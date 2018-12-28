The Forward Times Annual Holiday House Party 2018

ABOVE: Lenora White, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Karen Carter Richards and Jesse Frazier

Another festive year is in the books as the regulars and a few new faces were in the place for the Forward Times 8th Annual Holiday House Party! Live Entertainment was provided by DJ Chattabox of KTSU 90.9 FM and special guests included Mayor Sylvester Turner, State Representative Harold Dutton, Georgia Provost, HISD Trustee Jolanda Jones, Houston City Councilman Michael Kubosh, and many more. This year, attendees were entertained by karaoke participants, including Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins and others. Winners of the karaoke were Anthony Snipes, Missouri City City Manager (1st place), Val Weeks (2nd place) and Phill Wade (3rd place). Attendees pay a minimum $20 donation, where all proceeds benefit The Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship and Youth Foundation. The mission of this scholarship foundation is to help those with an interest in journalism and digital communications to exceed expectations while providing exemplary contributions within all areas of media reporting. Our vision is to empower the voice of the people by helping future reporters and multi-media decision makers understand how powerful the press can be when spotlighting human interests, civil rights, and global feature pieces for print, radio, television, and new media!