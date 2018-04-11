The Good. The Bad. The Messy

The Good.

After raking in $664.4 million domestically, ‘Black Panther’ has officially slid into the number 3 spot of highest grossing films of all time here in the States. Star of the hit movie ‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman, finally made his way to the ‘SNL’ stage at 30 Rock. Even though ‘SNL’ has utilized other hosts in a variety of ‘Black Panther’ sketches prior to Boseman’s hosting, it was expected that Boseman would reprise his role as T’Challa during at least one of his skits. Boseman delivered from opening monologue to the end of the show, but the funniest sketch by far was ‘Black Jeopardy.’ The fake show was hosted by Darnell Hayes, played by Kenan Thompson, and included defending champion Shanic, played by Leslie Jones, and Rashad, played by Chris Redd. The categories were: Grown Ass, Aw Hell Naw, Fid’Na, Girl Bye, I Ain’t Got It, and of course, White People. Fret not, no spoilers here; just know that hilarity ensues.

‘SNL’ also featured musical guest and “it girl” Cardi B. a day after she dropped her highly anticipated debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.” She performed twice that night. First, a mash-up of “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” and she ended the night with her latest single, “Be Careful.” Donned in a custom Christian Siriano form-fitting, white, ruched gown, Cardi revealed a baby bump confirming rumors that she is expecting.

The Bad.

It’s another day, which, of course, means there’s another story of domestic violence towards a woman. Why? That is, of course, because apparently we, as a collective society, still hate women. Stories like the story of John David Jackson, better known by his rap name Fabolous, and the violent incident that occurred between he, and his longtime girlfriend, and the mother of his two children, Emily Bustamante. The incident began with Jackson “allegedly” sending threatening messages to Bustamante “telling her that he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and kill her, but he ‘did not want to go out like that.’”

Fearing for her life, the affidavit states Bustamante asked her father and brother to remove the guns that were in the home that she and Jackson shared. Upon arriving home, the threats turned physical and Jackson punched Bustamante an alleged seven times, knocking out her two front teeth. According to court documents, “When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them.” Following this horrific incident, a warrant was issued for his arrest and Jackson turned himself in. No, he was not jailed. He was given a citation for the alleged incident and a court date. It’s 2018 and there are people that almost immediately came to the defense of Jackson. For those who like to “…wait for the facts” or even those who ask, “…why didn’t she just leave? I mean I would never…” you, too, are embedded in this problem. Domestic violence is not okay. Excusing the behavior of an abuser because they are an entertainer is not okay. Blaming a victim is not okay. We, as a collective society, have an opportunity to do our part in curbing this disturbing trend of devaluing women. Perhaps we failed to do so today…but there’s always tomorrow…you know, because another day…another story of domestic violence towards women.

The Messy.

Social media can be trash at times but every once in a while something will flash across your timeline to put a smile on your face. This week it’s the “If you don’t love me at my____, you don’t deserve me at my____” memes. While a hilarious side by side of actress Betty Gabriel as Georgina in “Get Out” next to her looking gorgeous on the red carpet of the Oscars first introduced me to this trend, I have since seen more. Here are a few of the runner-ups.