The Hood-Winking Of Working Class White Males

On November 8th, 2016 many White working class males, who are uneducated, and unsophisticated will not vote for Donald Trump. Or they will simply stay at home, and not vote at all. Even those working class White males who support Trump understand that his leadership style is about “madness“. Donald Trump cannot discipline his own tongue, because: “If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.” (James 1: 26). Godly Americans know that life and death are in the tongue, and therefore: “A double minded man is unstable in all of his ways.” (James 1: 8). But, more importantly, “Keep thy tongue from evil, and thy lips from speaking guile. Depart from evil, and do good: seek peace, and pursue it.” (Psalm 34: 13-14). In fact, most supporters of Donald Trump know that he is “intellectually unfit and emotionally unstable” and should not hold the Office of President. But, more importantly, they know that it would be disastrous for their families, their love ones, their neighbors, their friends, and above all, the nation that we all love, these United States of America. Supporters of Trump you might hate the messenger; even hate this message, but you should love the sanctified truth; thus, O Lord: “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.” (John 17:17).

“The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” (Proverbs 21: 16). Life is about personal responsibility that is knowing how to become a living sacrifice to God, not the world. Believe me, Donald Trump, has absolutely no clue concerning this scripture of inspiration: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12: 1-2).

If anyone can “reason” with Donald Trump, ask him to pray or even pray with him, and read this scripture as spiritual inspiration: “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalms 119: 11). Also read Luke 12:15: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” Donald trump may not know this, but his soul weighs in the balance; therefore, read and heed: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8: 36). Republican Evangelical Leaders why aren’t you bringing these scriptures of inspirations to the heart and mind of Donald Trump? God is no respecter of persons, and He created all of us for his glory. Therefore, “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelation 4:11).

The “Will of God” is that individuals love others as they love themselves (The Second of the Great Commandments: Matthew 22: 39). We cannot question whether or not Donald Trump or any other individuals loves God, because that is personal in nature, between God and the individual. But, we can say emphatically, and without a doubt, Donald Trump does not love America’s neighbor: Mexico. However, there are two additional things; we know that Trump does love: himself and money. One could be a sin; however, God is the only one who can judge who Trump loves more: God or himself (Psalms 7:11). The “love of money” is most definitely a sin, because the Bible clearly states: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6:10).

Donald Trump is a chronic, habitual liar, and lying is a “sin” (Ten Commandments). God hates a liar that is a lying tongue. In fact, bearing false witness against one’s neighbor is a cardinal sin, because: “When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar…” (John 8:44). Donald Trump’s life has been one of personal gain, not public service to fellow Americans. A Godly leader knows how to love and serve in Jesus’s name, not seek to be served, and self-glorified, as though, “I am the only one that can fix it”. “I know more than the Generals”.

This election is truly a watershed election for the heart and soul of American society, as well as, the ability of Americans to live out the true spiritual meaning of the “creed” embodied in the U. S. Constitution, the preamble, and the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator without certain inalienable rights…..”.

The worst thing to potentially come out of Donald Trump becoming the “Standard-Bearer” of the Grand Ole Party is the utter demise of the reputation of the Party of Lincoln. The standard bearer of a major Political Party should never internally splinter the Party, that is, be given the power to drive a wedge between members of the Party, as well as, the American people. “Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall, and Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.” And, all of the political “movers and shakers” were not able to put the Party back together again. Republicans get it together; you have your work cut out for you, because it will be a monumental task restoring the Party of Lincoln. It has been said that in order to have a great democracy, a great society must have educated individuals (voters); in order to make intelligent decisions, rather than emotional decisions. Donald Trump is a nightmare, a JOKE gone horribly bad for American society. Some Americans are simply confused, but most Americans are bewildered by the very thought of a Trump Presidency. For, without a doubt, individuals who are supporting Trump for the Office of President are uneducated, misguided, emotionally bankrupt, and above all, seeking White privilege. Without a doubt, Trump is insulting the intelligence of White working class males by “talking loud and saying nothing”.

Believe it or not, at one point in time, most Blacks were Republican. Question: what happened? America needs a loyal-two-party-political-opposition-system; especially for “governmental policy” check and balances. America, we are in a horrible mess, but: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicle 7:14). Selah!