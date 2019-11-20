The Houston Community Salutes the Life and Legacy of Legendary Performer, Detria Ward

ABOVE: Detria Marie Ward as Eve in a scene from What I Learned in Paris at the Ensemble Theatre

Houston’s own Detria Ward passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Ms. Ward, an extraordinary performing artist has thrilled local and national audiences with her astute theatrical abilities for decades. Detria, the hostess for BACE Production’s Dancin’ in the Street Motown & More Revue, charmed thousands of patrons for 22 years. She will be remembered by Dancin’ patrons for her poise, ease, her flawless comedic flair, and her passionate love for fashion and costumes. She was loved by fellow cast members and the patrons and recognized by all as a “real thrill on the hill.”

Ms. Ward began her professional career as an actress at Houston’s own Ensemble Theatre in the early 1980s. She has been featured in countless Ensemble productions. Her perfect timing and deep understanding of human nature allowed her to play characters of every age and from every strata of the community. She embraced and breathed life into every character she portrayed. Detria returned again in the summer of 2019 to perform in the Ensemble Theatre’s production of Front Porch Society at the National Black Theatre Festival.

Detria Ward spent many years at KTSU Radio serving as a much-loved on-air personality before moving on to assume the responsibilities of Program Director and Operations Manager. She later worked in other capacities at the university including her service as a Coordinator in the College of Continuing Education, and as the Special Projects Coordinator. Detria was committed to her alma mater, Texas Southern University where she studied, worked and influenced the lives of many students.

A true lover and believer in the powers of art and education, Ms. Ward spent her life in those arenas. She served as an Associate Director with Music World Entertainment and traveled with their touring production(s). Detria’s last years were spent at Energized for Stem Academy, Inc., where she served as the Theatre Arts Coordinator, again inspiring and influencing young minds.

Detria Ward was also a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. member.

Detria Ward lived and loved famously. We will always be graced by the talent she shared with all of us. Memories of Detria Ward will warm hearts and bring smiles forever. We salute a life well lived.

Detria Ward’s Memorial Service will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 7:00pm-9:00pm and Homegoing Ceremony is Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00am. Both services will take place at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 3015 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, Texas 77004.

Detria Ward stars as Rose in Fences.

Detria Ward stars as Eve in What I Learned in Paris at the Ensemble Theatre