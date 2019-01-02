The Houston Rockets Are Slowly Climbing the Western Conference Standings and Making Moves

Welp. Chris Paul is out for possibly 2 to 4 weeks. So there’s that. However, the Rockets have zero time to dwell on the loss as the season is moving full steam ahead. Shortly after the Rockets’ win over the San Antonio Spurs, league sources were buzzing that Austin Rivers agreed to finish out the season with a one-year deal.

From the Houston Rockets:

Rivers (6-4, 200) was originally the 10th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Duke. Now in his seventh NBA season, Rivers has appeared in 437 games with 132 starts while averaging 9.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game.

Last season, Rivers averaged career highs of 15.1 points, 4.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.21 steals for the Los Angeles Clippers. He also averaged a career-best 2.2 3-pointers made on 37.8% shooting. The 26-year-old started this season with Washington prior to being traded to Phoenix on Dec. 17.

It should be noted that Paul and Rivers are former teammates. Hopefully the residue from their tumultuous time at the Los Angeles Clippers won’t affect their contribution to the Rockets.

Don’t let any of that distract you from the fact that MVP James Harden is out here ballin’! Harden has scored 30+ points in seven consecutive games. That includes two triple-doubles, two 40-point games, a 41-point game on Christmas and a 50-point game. That is no small feat. It’s easy to join the bandwagon of haters that complain about Harden’s chess-like ability to draw fouls. But that’s nonsense considering that made free-throws only account for 32% of his growing point total. Maybe it’s time to acknowledge that Harden is just that dude. Even Spurs head Coach Popovich knows it. Maybe it’s time to disband the bandwagon and let Harden be great!