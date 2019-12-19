The Houston Rockets Get the Last Laugh in a San Antonio Spurs Rematch

On Monday night, in a highly anticipated matchup due to their last controversial encounter, the Houston Rockets rallied from a 25-point deficit to win against the San Antonio Spurs 109-107. It was a little over two weeks ago when the Rockets blew a 22-point lead and lost to the Spurs. Amid this loss was the aforementioned controversy.



In the 4th quarter of the last game played between the two teams, James Harden stole a pass, ran to the basket and slammed a dunk down on the fast break. Harden dunked so hard that the ball went through the net and flipped around to the front of the rim. It happened so fast that at certain angles it looked as though the dunk may have been missed. The replay technology that is available and utilized to review plays showed that it very clearly went in. However, the referees decided to waive off the dunk, claiming that he “interfered with the basket.” It ended up being a momentum-shifter and the Rockets ran out of gas. Ultimately, the Rockets protested the call feeling as though had the bucket counted, the game never would have ended up in overtime. But, alas, the league office denied their protest and Monday night ended up being their chance to redeem themselves.



In the first half of the game, the Rockets got off to a slow start giving up 72 points while shooting 39% from the field. At the half, the score was 72 to 53. Harden, who has an incredibly high usage rate and is averaging nearly 40 pts. per game, understandably got off to a sluggish start. He made a three at the top of the 3rd quarter and from there the offense picked up a bit.



It was Russell Westbrook who kept the team alive in the first half, scoring 25 points. He led the team in scoring, ending the game with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. The ball movement was much better in the second half and Harden came alive. It was Harden who hit a big three-pointer that tied the game at 97. Ben McLemore, Clint Capela, and P.J. Tucker all came through in some big moments which led to a solid team victory.



“Sometimes you’ve got to want it more than the other team,” Westbrook explained post-game. “It’s that simple. Ain’t no plays or no possessions, no shots that can change that.”



It looks like the Rockets wanted it more than the Spurs Monday night, erasing that 25-point deficit.