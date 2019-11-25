The Houston Texans Bounce Back in a Necessary Win Against the Indianapolis Colts

In the words of the wordsmith Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, aka “Big Sean, “Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back…If you a real one, then you know how to bounce back.” Turns out the Texans may abide by a similar creed as they bounced back from a less than stellar performance to a primetime win against the Indianapolis Colts. Both the Texans and the Colts went into the game with a matching 6-4 record. The 20-17 win positioned the Texans in first place of the AFC South division.



It was a big night for Will Fuller who had been out due to a hamstring injury. Of the 11 passes thrown his way he nabbed 7 of them for 140 yards. This yardage included a 44 yard pass and a 51 yard pass. DeAndre Hopkins nabbed 6 of 8 passes which translated into 94 yards and two touchdowns. Most of the things Hopkins does are highlight reel worthy but during one spectacular play against the Colts he made another insane catch. After running a sideline route Hopkins caught a pass from Watson and incredibly kept his toes inbounds as his body leaned out “Smooth Criminal” style. It was impressive to say the least.



Head Coach Bill O’Brien discussed the incredible catch by Hopkins and the return of Fuller saying, ““Yeah, he’s [Hopkins] a great player. He’s made plays for a long time. He’s a go-to guy. Everybody knows we go to him a lot. Will Fuller, it was good to have him back. He made some plays for us. I thought we ran the ball when we had to. It wasn’t great, but we stuck with it. And when we had to run it, we were able to run it. So, I think all around it was a decent night by the offense.”



Watson managed to complete 19 of 30 passes for a total of 298 yards. He threw two touchdowns and one interception. While it wasn’t his greatest game he remains focused recovering from missteps to secure the win. Post-game he discussed his process on bouncing back after a mistake like an interception. “Honestly, it’s not easy.” Watson explained, “It’s tough, but for me I got to snap and clear. That’s the motto that I have, and just continue to move forward. They get paid, they’re great players. (Kenny) Moore did a heck of a job of stepping up and I tried to get the ball around him. And honestly, I didn’t think his arms [were] that long. And he just got fingertips on it and instead of the ball going sideways, the ball went straight up and he made a great play. So you got to salute to him. And they did capitalize and I spared them seven points right there. But, yeah, I had to make sure that to keep the energy going, keep my spirit going, keep encouraging guys and go down and get the lead and that’s what we did. And the guys followed my lead. And as a leader and as a quarterback you’re going to have those mistakes. It’s the NFL and they got great players and once you do that you just got to continue to keep pushing forward.”



With five games left this season the Texans still have work to do. Next up the Texans will face the Patriots.