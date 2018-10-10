The Houston Texans, Led by Deshaun Watson, Defeat the Dallas Cowboys at Home 19-16

It may have been difficult to watch at times, but the Houston Texans rallied to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 19 – 16 at home in NRG stadium on Sunday night. The Texans have finally ended their losing-streak against the Cowboys that was 16 years in the making.

“This is a big win, not just for us but for the city of Houston,” said Texans Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. “Cowboys are America’s No. 1 team. For us to go out there and win at home was very big for us. We needed that win.”

For the second week in a row, the Texans have won in overtime. Perhaps this is the Texans’ key to success. They can get it done…they just need a little more time. In the end, a win is a win and this puts the team at 2-3.

One of the biggest reasons it has been taking the team quite a bit of time to get things going is because their quarterback has been getting pounded by the opposing team’s defense. Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards which included a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Keke Coutee and an interception. Watson did quite a bit of work getting the ball down the field so that Fairbairn could put points on the board with four field goals made. He rushed 10 times for 40 yards and got hit 10 times. It was painful to watch but Watson persisted, play after play. He made a couple of questionable calls which appeared as though he insisted on exerting more energy than necessary. He also danced in the pocket a hair too long from time to time, but in the end he got the job done.

Watson explained to media post game that, “For me, I just try to do what’s best for the team. And I know sometimes what’s best for the team is protecting myself, but when we’re down there at the goal line, I’m trying to get in the end zone.

“That’s my mentality, so regardless of what I’ve got to do — if its three dudes like it was tonight multiple times — I’m going to try to fight my ass off to get in the end zone and that’s my mentality. Whatever it takes. I’m built to take those hits, and I’m just going to give all my will and my guts and try to get the ball in the end zone.”

Though he may be a talented dual-threat, a healthy Watson is what the Texans need.

While it’s up to the QB to set the play in motion, play-makers are necessary in executing said plays.

Earlier in the game Hopkins had a fumble and was determined to make it right. Coach Bill O’ Brien explained that shortly after the fumble Hopkins told him, “I’ll make up for that.”

That’s exactly what Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins did in the final moments of the game to secure the win. During overtime, Hopkins nabbed a pass from Watson and put defenders on a spin-cycle as he covered 49-yards to put the Texans in field-goal range. Though he didn’t score a touchdown, Hopkins made quite the impact catching nine passes for 151 yards.

Watson who seems to be in tune with Hopkins said, “Playmakers make plays whenever we need him, and that was a situation where we needed him to make a play. I threw it up for him to make a play, and he did what he had to do.”

Another stand out moment was when veteran Safety Kareem Jackson came up with a big interception in the first half. Jackson nabbed Dak Prescott’s pass out of the air to mark his 15th interception which set a team record.

The Texans will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at home.