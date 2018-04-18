The Katy-Richmond Area (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated Chartering Celebration

On Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m., the Katy-Richmond Area (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated held its chartering celebration at the Marriott Marquis Hotel at 1777 Walker Street, Houston, Texas. The program introduction was presented by Ethel Isaacs Williams (National Chair, Chapter Establishment West Palm Beach (FL) Chapter), Roxann Chargois (Western Area Director Missouri City (TX) Chapter) gave the presentation of the Katy-Richmond Area (TX) Chapter, Tamika Johnson from the Katy-Richmond Area (TX) was the Mistress of Ceremonies/Welcome. Christina Guice-Gantt (Chaplain, Katy-Richmond Area (TX) Chapter) gave the Invocation/Grace.

The luncheon entertainment was performed by Joe Carmouche, Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, Ph.D. (National Vice President, Arlington (VA) Chapter) gave the Introduction of the National President, Glenda Newell-Harris, M.D. (National President of the Alameda-Contra (CA) Chapter) gave the Greetings and Remarks, LaDonna Harris (Chapter President, Katy-Richmond Area (TX) Chapter) gave the Chapter Response and Statement of Commitment, Joe Carmouche presented the Musical Tribute, Chantay DeBlanc (Chapter Vice President Katy-Richmond Area (TX) Chapter) presented the Recognition and Acknowledgements, and LaDonna Harris (Chapter President Katy-Richmond Area (TX) Chapter) gave the Closing Remarks.

The Links, Incorporated is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations that is an international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946. The membership consists of nearly 15,000 professional women of color in 285 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Their core values are Friendship, Integrity, Honesty, Service, Commitment, Family Relationships, Courage, Respect for Self and Others, Legacy, Confidentiality, Responsibility and Accountability.