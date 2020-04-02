‘The Last Dance’ – ESPN’s Documentary About Michael Jordan to Be Released Early

This week ESPN released the trailer for the highly anticipated 10-Part Documentary series titled The Last Dance. The Last dance gives a detailed account of NBA phenomenon and legend Michael Jordan and the historic Chicago Bulls. The ESPN network had originally planned to debut the series on June 23, 2020. With the sports world on pause, sports fans took to social media to pressure the network to move up the premiere date. To the delight of Jordan fans across the globe, it will now be released on Sunday April 19th.

In in a statement ESPN said, “As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

Michael Johnson #23, shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls prepares to make a shot during a Central Division game in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA) 1988 – 1989 season at Chicago Stadium, Chicago, United States. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

During the 98’ season, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were competing for their 6th NBA Championship. Director of The Last Dance, Jason Hehir had exclusive access behind the scenes with the team. The series includes interviews with a number of prominent figures in the basketball world such as his teammates Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and Bulls coach Phil Jackson. In a heartbreaking twist of fate also taking part in the documentary, is the late Kobe Bryant who Jordan memorialized with a touching tribute a little over a month ago. ‘The Last Dance’ will be Bryant’s very first “appearance” since his death in January.

Director Hehir said of the project, “Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon. Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”