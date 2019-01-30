The Mayor’s Art Scholarship

ABOVE: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and art student

Are you a visual artist in grade 11 or 12?

Submit your work for the Mayor’s Art Scholarship for 2018 – 2019 by March 25!

Students in grades 11 and 12 at public high schools and public charter schools could receive up to $5,000 in scholarships for creating original artwork on the theme “Neighborhoods, Identity, and Diversity.”

Since 2006, The City of Houston’s Office of Education and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs successfully partnered with various organizations to sponsor citywide student art competitions. These competitions successfully raised awareness about Houston’s cultural vitality.

The Houston Arts Partners partnership was established by area school districts and community partners in 2009 with Young Audiences of Houston, a 501(c)3 organization as the managing partner and fiscal agent. Through this unique, collaborative partnership, the Houston Arts Partners members have positively impacted young lives in the region through their annual arts education conference and by establishing a network of local arts organizations and surrounding independent school districts.

In order to broaden the scope and raise the profile of this competition, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Mayor’s Office of Education, and the Houston Arts Partners coalition will pilot a competition designed specifically for Houston area school districts and students. Houston Arts Partners will continue to coordinate and grow the city-wide scholarship with the expertise of district Fine Arts administrators after the close of the pilot.

The annual Mayor’s Art Scholarship Houston competition fosters collaboration among Houston-area high school fine arts departments and recognizes excellence in student art, which expresses cultural identities and features of life in Houston area neighborhoods.

The goals are to:

Provide a forum for self-expression and creative thinking in neighborhoods

Recognize achievement and excellence in visual arts among high school students in the city

Foster art as a means to strengthen relationships amongst students, communities and higher education.

Since 2014, Houston Arts Partners, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and the Mayor’s Office of Education have awarded $19,250 in scholarships to students in grades 11 and 12. For 2019, the scholarship awards will be from $1,000 – $5,000!

The Mayor’s Art Scholarship is open to 11th and 12th grade students at high schools of public school districts and public charter school systems in the Houston region (ESC Region 4 and additional districts) where the Houston Arts Partners coalition is active.

The deadline to submit your work is 5 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019.