The MELANIN-ations Are In

The 2017 Golden Globe awards are around the corner and the nominations for the magical and melanated are in. They are as follows…

DRAMA SERIES: This Is Us

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES: Atlanta • black-ish

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES – ACTRESS: Issa Rae, Insecure • Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

* Tracee and Issa are now the first Black women to be nominated in this category since 1985.

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES: People v. O.J. Simpson

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR: Courtney B. Vance, People v. O.J. Simpson

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS: Kerry Washington, Confirmation

SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Thandie Newton, Westworld

SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR: Sterling K. Brown, People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Ruth Negga – Loving

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Viola Davis – Fences • Naomie Harris – Moonlight • Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Best Director – Motion Picture: Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Nicholas Britell – Moonlight • Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures

If you haven’t had a chance to check out any of the nominated performances, fret not. You have until Sunday, Jan. 8, when the Golden Globes will air on NBC hosted by Jimmy Fallon.