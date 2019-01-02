The Power of Words

GOD’S WORDS* YOUR WORDS* THEIR WORDS

Forward Thinkers, you’ve heard me say in the past that life is one long journey and we all have our individual journeys to travel, but today, let me add that our journeys are paved by the words we speak, hear, and believe.

Forward Thinkers, we can never outdo our word usage or outrun our word intake.

Matthew 12:36-37 Amplified Bible (AMP)

36 But I tell you, on the day of judgment, people will have to give an accounting for every careless or useless word they speak. 37 For by your words [reflecting your spiritual condition] you will be justified and acquitted of the guilt of sin; and by your words [rejecting Me] you will be condemned and sentenced.”

Forward Thinkers, we must realize God hears every word we speak and every word we speak is either making a deposit or withdrawal from our full potential account.

Forward Thinkers, we must also realize our words reflect our spiritual condition.

Psalm 19:14 New International Version (NIV)

14 May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.

Forward Thinkers, if you desire a different set of results, choose a different set of words. David declared, “Lord let my words please you” because he realized if we please God then God releases manifested promises into our lives.

David also knew because he had made a series of mistakes in his life that he needed to reroute his future by communicating in a way that his language would be pleasing to a forgiving God.

Numbers 13 New International Version (NIV)

13 The Lord said to Moses, 2 “Send some men to explore the land of Canaan, which I am giving to the Israelites. From each ancestral tribe send one of its leaders.”

3 So at the Lord’s command Moses sent them out from the Desert of Paran. All of them were leaders of the Israelites.

God’s Words-Our Words-Their Words

The Lord said and Forward Thinkers, at this point we should respond just like Moses and follow the commands of the Lord. Moses understood to have guaranteed success, we must just do as the Lord says.

Forward Thinkers, ask yourself, “What have my past experiences looked like when I ignored what the Lord was saying?”

Notice the Lord was declaring a future promise to Moses and the Children of Israel because He calls it “the land I’m giving you”.

The Lord told Moses to appoint leaders (men with the ability to influence others into action-being a leader is more than a title). The word usage of the leaders is significant to the success of any movement because once the top leader speaks, the majority of the people will turn and ask the leaders of their tribe, “What did he say?”

John Maxwell calls this “your circle of influence”.

26 They came back to Moses and Aaron and the whole Israelite community at Kadesh in the Desert of Paran. There they reported to them and to the whole assembly and showed them the fruit of the land.27 They gave Moses this account: “We went into the land to which you sent us, and it does flow with milk and honey! Here is its fruit. 28 But the people who live there are powerful, and the cities are fortified and very large. We even saw descendants of Anak there. 29 The Amalekites live in the Negev; the Hittites, Jebusites and Amorites live in the hill country; and the Canaanites live near the sea and along the Jordan.”

Forward Thinkers, the men came back with tangible evidence that the land was fruitful but they also came back with unfruitful words.

Forward Thinkers, we often stare down our blessings but our words of doubt and fear silence our breakthroughs. Stop talking yourself out of what God has promised you.

Entrepreneurs, dreamers, and people of faith must daily win the battle of words because the devil is constantly looking to defeat you.

The men made a critical mistake that many in church are still making today when they inserted their negative BUT into the equation. Remember throughout this entire series we have repeated Proverbs 18:21 21 The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.

Forward Thinkers, at some point we must take responsibility for our words and realize our words are the GPS systems of our actions and our actions directly determine our results. The root of your current reality are the words you have chosen to use.

30 Caleb told the people to be quiet and listen to Moses. Caleb said, “Let’s go now and take possession of the land. We should be more than able to conquer it.”

Forward Thinkers, we must learn to silence the noise of their negative words and declare in front of them we can conquer it. Caleb chose God’s Words over their words and that caused his words to become powerful and productive.

31 But the men who had gone with him said, “We can’t attack those people! They’re too strong for us!” 32 So they began to spread lies among the Israelites about the land they had explored. They said, “The land we explored is one that devours those who live there. All the people we saw there are very tall. 33 We saw Nephilim there. (The descendants of Anak are Nephilim.) We felt as small as grasshoppers, and that’s how we must have looked to them.”

Here they go again with their negative “BUT” saying “we can’t” and “they’re too strong for us”. Notice negative talkers often result to lying to persuade others to shift to their side.

Forward Thinkers, if God said we can do all things and that we are more than conquerors, why are we saying anything different? Whatever is in the land, God already knew it was there before He promised us the land and no matter how big the giants are, they can’t compare to the BIG GOD we serve.

Matter of fact, God will allow Goliaths (giants) to show up to see what you are going to say. David’s brothers said the giant was too big, too skilled, and too strong but David said in the name of my Lord and Savior I’m going to knock the giant’s head off.

Both David and his brothers were correct. If you say you can’t, you’re right, but if you choose God’s Words and declare you can like David, Caleb, and Joshua, then you’re right also.

John 14:12-14 Amplified Bible (AMP)

12 I assure you and most solemnly say to you, anyone who believes in Me [as Savior] will also do the things that I do; and he will do even greater things than these [in extent and outreach], because I am going to the Father. 13 And I will do whatever you ask in My name [[a]as My representative], this I will do, so that the Father may be glorified and celebrated in the Son. 14 If you ask Me anything in My name [as My representative], I will do it.

Forward Thinkers, in conclusion, Jesus promised if we were bold enough in faith to ask Him for anything that lines up with His will for our lives He would grant our request and Jesus also put it out there that anyone that believed in Him would be able to do greater things than we witnessed Him doing during His earthly ministry.

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House Pastor Deckard is also the Co-Founder of the No More Blood Shed Movement. To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements contact him at pastoreadeckard@pdq.net, or follow him by downloading the Green House International Church app through your App Store.