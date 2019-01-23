THE POWER OF WORDS: GOD’S WORDS* YOUR WORDS* THEIR WORDS

Forward Thinkers, the kingdom of God operates on a Word system

Numbers 20 New International Version (NIV)

Water From the Rock

20 In the first month the whole Israelite community arrived at the Desert of Zin, and they stayed at Kadesh. There Miriam died and was buried.

2 Now there was no water for the community, and the people gathered in opposition to Moses and Aaron. 3 They quarreled with Moses and said, “If only we had died when our brothers fell dead before the Lord! 4 Why did you bring the Lord’s community into this wilderness, that we and our livestock should die here? 5 Why did you bring us up out of Egypt to this terrible place? It has no grain or figs, grapevines or pomegranates. And there is no water to drink!”

6 Moses and Aaron went from the assembly to the entrance to the tent of meeting and fell facedown, and the glory of the Lord appeared to them.7 The Lord said to Moses, 8 “Take the staff, and you and your brother Aaron gather the assembly together. Speak to that rock before their eyes and it will pour out its water. You will bring water out of the rock for the community so they and their livestock can drink.”

9 So Moses took the staff from the Lord’s presence, just as he commanded him. 10 He and Aaron gathered the assembly together in front of the rock and Moses said to them, “Listen, you rebels, must we bring you water out of this rock?” 11 Then Moses raised his arm and struck the rock twice with his staff. Water gushed out, and the community and their livestock drank.

12 But the Lord said to Moses and Aaron, “Because you did not trust in me enough to honor me as holy in the sight of the Israelites, you will not bring this community into the land I give them.”

Forward Thinkers, God said speak to that rock and it will pour out its water.

Forward Thinkers, in order for us to speak something out of something we must first have something worth speaking inside of us.

God didn’t tell Moses what to speak; He only commanded Moses to speak, which means God was trusting Moses to declare the Word of God over the rock because there is supernatural power in Our Words when they were first God’s Words.

God’s Word/Our Words/Their Words

Their Words– Forward Thinkers, you’re crazy. That rock can’t hear you.

Forward Thinkers, you’re wasting your time, a rock can’t produce water.

Forward Thinkers, you are going to fail and everybody is going to be laughing at you.

God’s Words – Speak to that rock

Question: Do you have enough faith to do just as God said, no matter how ridiculous it may look to others?

Matthew 9:28-30 New International Version (NIV)

28 When he had gone indoors, the blind men came to him, and he asked them, “Do you believe that I am able to do this?”

“Yes, Lord,” they replied.

29 Then he touched their eyes and said, “According to your faith let it be done to you;” 30 and their sight was restored.

Forward Thinkers, do you believe it shall happen, according to your faith?

Mark 11:23 New International Version (NIV)

23 “Truly[a] I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them.

-Forward Thinkers, tell the mountain to go away.

-Forward Thinkers, don’t doubt, but believe.

Forward Thinkers, if you believe what you say will happen, then it will happen.

Remember, a mountain is nothing but a bunch of rocks and we have the power in our mouth to tell the rocks what to do.

Let’s address the facts while we walk, talk, and operate in faith:

Faith doesn’t cancel the facts but faith overcomes the facts.

Fact 1 – The community is lacking water.

2: Lack of water causes negative effects on everything else.

3: The people are upset with the leadership.

4: Rocks don’t produce water.

Romans 4:17-18 The Message (MSG)

17-18 We call Abraham “father” not because he got God’s attention by living like a saint, but because God made something out of Abraham when he was a nobody. Isn’t that what we’ve always read in Scripture, God saying to Abraham, “I set you up as father of many peoples”? Abraham was first named “father” and then became a father because he dared to trust God to do what only God could do: raise the dead to life, with a word make something out of nothing. When everything was hopeless, Abraham believed anyway, deciding to live not on the basis of what he saw he couldn’t do but on what God said he would do. And so he was made father of a multitude of peoples. God, himself, said to him, “You’re going to have a big family, Abraham!”

-Forward Thinkers, call those things that are not as though they are.

-Speak life back into those things.

Forward Thinkers, you have the ability in your mouth to revive life back into dead stuff.

Forward Thinkers, your words have the power to meet the needs of others if you speak in faith.

Let’s now look at Moses:

In my opinion, as a leader with a Moses-like assignment, his ending is one of the saddest stories in the history of man.

1) He got frustrated with the assignment and the people he was called to lead and hit the rock out of anger.

2) His actions caused God to cancel his entrance into the Promise Land.

3) His faith failed him and he lost confidence in the power of his words.

Aaron stood with Moses and died without entering into the Promise Land. Warning: Forward Thinkers, be careful who you stand with this season because the power of both life and death is in the tongue.

Good news: both Joshua and Caleb will make it into the Promise Land because they understood the power of their words and they continued to declare, “We can do this because God said we could.”

Let’s refer back to the blind men because maybe the problem is not a lack of water, but a lack of vision. Maybe there is water and we just can’t see it because of a lack of faith and vision. Pay close attention – God said the rock would pour out the water that was inside it.

Notice the bible never says God put water in the rock so the water could have been there all the time, we just couldn’t see it.

Forward Thinkers, God is preparing a breakthrough for you in front of a watching world.

Public notice: the drought is coming to an end really soon and water is getting ready to pour out into the community.

Let’s close looking at the Rock:

1) It’s Hard

2) It has never produced water before

Side note: David spoke his victory into existence then used a rock to defeat a giant.

Jesus said: upon this rock I’ll build my church and the gates of hell shall not defeat it.

Yes, it’s hard but there is nothing too hard for my God and today we are declaring victory over every place in our lives.

Forward Thinkers, a rock may have never produced water before but the Red Sea had never been divided before either and God did that, so we are believing and declaring this season that we are ready to speak water out of rocks because our God specializes in the impossible.

