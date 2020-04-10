Sports

The XFL Lays off Employees after Suspending Operations Indefinitely

by Grace Boateng
A month ago, five games into the season, the XFL suspended the season due to the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this week 2021 season ticket holders were notified that their money will be refunded. Franchises explained that they understood that people needed their cash right now. Fans began to speculate and today it was revealed that the XFL has decided to suspend all day-to-day operations. This went into effect immediately meaning all employees were terminated. ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed this in a tweet saying, “NEWS: on a call today with COO Jeffery Pollock, XFL employees were just informed that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off. Another sport impacted further by the current COVID-19 crisis.” (11:14 AM · Apr 10, 2020)

Mike Garafolo of the NFL network tweeted, “Employees are being paid through Sunday. After that, could be curtains. There was no discussion of when operations could restart, source says.” (11:22 AM · Apr 10, 2020) What comes next for the XFL is uncertain. As the situation unfolds, there has been no prediction as to whether the league will return in 2021.

