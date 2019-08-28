“The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Finds New Home at Texas Southern’s KTSU 90.9 FM

ABOVE: Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams and co-host comedian Marcus D. Wiley, both TSU alumni, are bringing “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” to KTSU 90.9 FM beginning Monday, September 16

Texas Southern University’s community radio station, KTSU 90.9 FM, recently announced that nationally-recognized radio program, “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show,” has found a new home at KTSU 90.9 FM.

Beginning Monday, September 16, Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams and her co-host, comedian Marcus D. Wiley, both TSU alumni, will be on the airwaves from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. CST, every Monday through Friday.

“We are so excited to be back home and bring our morning show to the campus of Texas Southern University, our alma mater,” said Adams. “This show is going to be fun and I can’t wait for our listeners to engage with us each and every day.”

The show will feature fresh segments, powered by neo soul, R&B, and inspirational music that are crafted with the goal of getting everyone’s morning started.

“There’s no place like home! I am excited for this opportunity and new chapter of The Yolanda Adams Morning Show,” said Wiley. “What I like about the show is that it fits TSU. We have a lot of exciting things in store and I look forward to sharing our mornings with our listeners.”

Producer Marcus “Montana” Ecby will serve as the show’s executive producer.

“It’s great when our Tigers take their talents out into the world and excel in whatever profession they choose,” said President Austin Lane. “It’s even better these alums bring their talents back home to the Heart and Soul of Houston. It gives our students an opportunity to see our alumni in action, using their gifts and talents to give back to their alma mater. I am excited to tune in to the show and hear all the engaging topics and a variety of music genres.”

KTSU General Manager, Ernest Walker, who has been at the helm of the station since 2016, expressed his excitement about bringing the show to KTSU 90.9 FM.

“Bringing seasoned hosts like Yolanda and Marcus D. back to TSU and to our community radio station, KTSU 90.9 FM, will most definitely make a positive impact on our community,” said Walker. “The positive and inspirational outlook these individuals have will add a special touch to the station and impact on the airways. I am excited for our listeners to experience them daily and for our station to be introduced to a broader international audience.”

The announcement has created a buzz across the University and in the community.

“We are so proud that a nationally syndicated radio show will originate from the campus of Texas Southern University,” said Vice President of University of Advancement Melinda Spaulding. “Having two of our alumni at the helm, who are committed to working with our students, makes even more special as we advance TSU.”

TSU students will also have an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the morning show.

“They’ll get a chance to ask the questions not only about radio, but about life,” Adams expressed. “Whenever you pour into the lives of young people the reward is so much greater than expected.”

KTSU 90.9 FM is a major component of outreach at the university, providing the community-at-large with non-commercial schedules of public affairs programming, jazz, blues, R&B oldies, gospel, reggae, neo soul, hip hop, zydeco music and other special programs 24 hours a day.