Thirty Pieces Of Silver

America, lend me your ears. Hear what needs to be said concerning the 2016 presidential election. Give God your ears, your spiritual-eyes, your intellectual integrity, and above all, your moral character in order to acquire spiritual sense, in conjunction with, God-given commonsense understanding of what is occurring in American society. Wake-up AMERICA, stop sleep-walking, and take the “dollar-bill” cob-webs-out of your ears, because: “When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.” (Proverbs 26:25). And, above all, do not be “spiritually confused” by Donald Trump passing around “thirty-pieces-of-silver” bribery money; especially in the Black community. Pastoral leaders do not become “thirty-pieces-of-silver-money-changers”, as was: JUDAS ISCARIOT. Of course, throughout human history there have been many “confused-souls” regarding the spiritual cause of justice in the sight of God, freedom, and liberty for all (e.g., Benedict Arnold). However, both Judas Iscariot and Benedict Arnold justified their ungodly actions because of their desire for personal gain.

America, do not succumb to that tied old-worn-out phrase “pull-the-wool-over-your-eyes” argument that “Democrats” take Blacks for granted. Blacks are the “back-bone” of the Democratic Party (with “some” voice), because Whites abandoned the Democratic Party, and ran to the Republican Party (Reagan Democrats-White Privilege). The, statement that Democrats take Blacks for granted might have some validity. But, we know that Republicans demonstrate that they do not give a damn about Blacks (minorities), because of their disrespect for President Obama, as well as, the Office of the Presidency. Therefore, those who make this claim know that the argument is flawed, because they cannot see the forest for the trees. Or do not want to accept the truth, because of their own “love of money”; not their love for people. “Am I my brother’s keeper” is an eternal question?” For after all, (they) Republicans, “seemingly” do not want Blacks or Browns (minorities) in the Republican Party at all; and seemingly not in the country, given their socio-economic “POLICY” tendencies toward White privilege, and against minority immigrants; especially Mexicans. This is why “some” Whites who are not comfortable with either “National-Political-Party” created the Independent Party. Apparently, Senator Bernie Sanders was the stalking-horse for the Independent Party, because he ran for President as a Democrat, but was elected as an Independent to the U.S. Senate. And, of course, this created havoc in the Democratic Party; especially in open state primaries. The Democratic Party might need to change its open primary policy.

Let’s make this absolutely clear, Lincoln saved America, because a “nation divided against itself cannot stand.” The Civil War was a nation saving war, and in the process of saving a nation, Black slaves were constitutionally set free; primarily based upon economic factors. However, President Lyndon B. Johnson was a Southern “STATESMAN”, who changed the political climate, and led the “freedom” fight to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and instituted the “War on Poverty” programs which ultimately helped many Americans (Black and White) to move from the ranks of the “poor/under-class” to obtain economic opportunities structurally denied. “Some” Republicans say, that these programs were unsuccessful, “but where were they”? I personally know many who were there, including me. In fact, I know some Whites who had to eat a “bowl of beans and a biscuit” from my grandmother’s table. Without a doubt, President Abraham Lincoln saved a nation, but President Lyndon Johnson saved many American families from the ranks of “abject” poverty.

Granted there are “bad-personal-behaviors” on the part of “some” Blacks, not most, but the “real” problem is the structural societal obstacles instituted against Black males in American society by White males. Society begins and ends with family structure, and when men cannot provide for the basic hierarchical needs of their families then internal chaos ensues (evil), and the breakdown of family life occurs. Work is a spiritual commandment from God, and meaningful work is the basis for self-fulfillment. However, individuals should not walk over work looking for a specific job.

Words can oftentimes offend sensibilities. But, actions speak louder than words. Allow me to paraphrase Jesus: “If you do not believe me for what I say, follow me around, and at least believe your own eyes”. When Jesus was placed on trial, and brought before Pilate by the chief priest, Pilate declared: “I find no fault in this man.” (Luke 23: 4). Believe me; an individual’s actions create a track record. Trump has created a track record with his business ventures, his income taxes, and everything related to his admiration for Russian-Leader-PUTIN, and at the same time, complete disdain for all things related to President Obama. His business record is bankruptcy after bankruptcy, business failure after failure, jobs created for overseas workers; not American workers, and money owed to foreign investors. And, Americans have yet to see his income taxes, and probably will not before the November election.

President Reagan told a foreign leader (Mikhail Gorbachev) to “tear down that Berlin wall”. Trump has told Mexican leaders that he will build a wall, and they will pay for it. It has been said: Good fences do not make good neighbors. Why then would good walls make good nation-states? Why keep America lock-in and the world locked-out? To be sure, Invisible walls are far more harmful than physical walls.

Black Americans don’t “sell your soul for thirty pieces of silver”. Where was Donald Trump 15 months ago? At last, Donald Trump, understands some of the social dynamics of presidential elections in American society, and realizes that he cannot be elected president without a meaningful percentage of minority votes; especially Black votes. The emergence of Donald Trump represents a dangerous mentality: White nationalism rather than social democracy. The transforming of the Republican Party into the “Southern Dixiecrat Party/Southern Confederacy” is a done deal. American History has repeated itself in the social patterns and verbal rhythms of the Trump Movement. Wake-Up-America disaster is knocking on your door, because: “Greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” (1 John 4:4). Selah!