This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Alpha Merit Beautillion Scholarship Gala 2018 and More!

Alpha Merit Beautillion Scholarship Gala 2018 Presented by Alpha Merit Group Educational Foundation, Inc.

On Saturday, April 21, 2018, the Alpha Merit Beautillion was sponsored by the Alpha Merit Group Educational Foundation, Incorporated; along with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at the JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts at 5150 Westheimer Road in Houston’s Galleria area. After the reception, the program began with the Welcome given by Clarence Sirmons, Greetings from AMGEF given by Fredrick Turner (Vice-Chairman), Masters of Ceremony presented by Tracy Clemons, Program I presented by Beaux, Escorts and Parents, Program II presented by The Beaux’s Beautillion Precis given by Errol Allen II (Chair – Alpha Merit Beautillion & Byron Gautier (Chairman – AMGEF), followed by Presentations, and Congratulatory Toasts. Honorees are selected based on their exemplary commitment to promoting excellence in their personal lives and throughout the community. Honorees include: Beau Iman J. Davis, Beau Imri P. Davis, Beau Jaylen D. Davis, Beau Zoser P. Henley, Beau Jalon L. Jackson, Beau Eligha C. Jones, Beau Ronald J. Peters, III, Beau Ashton D. Reynolds, Beau Kameron L. Sanders, Beau Tyler D. Valentine, and Beau Kelvin Wesley, Jr.

Women’s Guild of Wheeler Avenue Inner City Visions, Inc. (WAICV) Celebrating His Grace through Fashion

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Hilton Americas-Houston on 1600 Lamar Street, 2018 Audrey H. Lawson Impact Awards Luncheon & Fashion Show was presented by the Women’s Guild celebrating 55 Years of Service. This event provides scholarships to individuals that are encouraged to continue their efforts in pursuing their goals for success. The Women’s Guild was founded by Mrs. Audrey H. Lawson, the First Lady Emeritus of Wheeler Baptist Church and twelve female church members that wanted to form a fundraiser auxiliary for the church.

Also, over the years, this organization has provided various social services to the members of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and Houston’s Third Ward community. Mrs. Diedra B. Fontaine (President of the Women’s Guild), and the Co-Chairs of this year’s event are Mrs. Cydonii Miles, Esq., Mrs. Rhonda Williams and Dr. Polly Sparks Turner. Paula Harris (Honorary Chair) and Honorees include: Yolanda Green Barnes, Tamar Davis, Willie Mae Evans, Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson, Jacqueline Bostic McElroy, Dr. Sonya M. Sloan, and Yolanda Smith.

The Mistress of Ceremony, Melanie Lawson, KTRK-TV, Channel 13 News Anchor, Master of Ceremony Chauncy Glover, KTRK-TV, Channel 13, Anchor/Reporter. Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church gave the Invocation, Cydonii Miles, Esq., Co-Chair gave the Special Recognition, Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs and Irene Allen, Sponsorship Committee Co-Chair gave the H-E-B Scholarship Presentation. Kathy Taylor performed the Musical Presentation. Scherra Bryant, Vice President, presented the Women’s Guild Member of The Year Award, and the Fashion Show was presented by Dillard’s Post Oak along with MobileBoutique by Octavia Jennings.