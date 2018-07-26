This Week in Houston’s Buzz: A Health Fair Sponsored by The National Council of Negro Women and More!

Happy Birthday, Wyatt!

Wyatt recently celebrated his 1st birthday party with a bang. Family and friends were in attendance for Wyatt’s big birthday bash that consisted of cake and ice cream as well as cotton candy and popcorn. The party boasted fun activities such as a bounce house, games, food, rides, and water sports for everyone to enjoy. Happy 1st Birthday, Wyatt!

____________________________________________________________

A Health Fair Sponsored by The National Council of Negro Women

The Elease Knight Section of the National Council of Negro Women presented A Health Fair at the Young Library on 5107 Griggs Road. To kick off the fair, MD Anderson Hospital presented a Puppet Show entitled “I Am Too Cool To Smoke!” The puppets focused on the kids stating The Too Cool To Smoke Promise. There were three promises the presentation stressed to the kids:

I promise not to smoke.

I promise to keep my lungs clean by not using tobacco.

I promise to make healthy choices to keep my body strong.

Also, there were a variety of professionals including: Drs. Benoit from Midtown presentating “Keeping Your Gums Healthy, Explaining the Importance of Brushing Your Teeth;” City of Houston – WIC represented the Smart Choices for a Healthy Family. For more information, visit www.texaswic.org; Blood Pressure Screenings were performed on site; A Holistic Approach For Better Health some topics discussed “Coping With Stress” and “Explaining Stroke” – How a Stroke Affects You, The Different Types of Strokes, and Warning Signs of Strokes. To Learn about Sudden Signs of Stroke at: www.stroke.org/symp and a Nutritionist and Medicare – “News You Can Use” for more information call the Medicare Help Hotline (877) 918-7121.