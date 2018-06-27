This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Houston Area Urban League 50th Anniversary

Houston Area Urban League 50th Anniversary

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, the Houston Area Urban League held its 50th Annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala at the Hotel Americas. The 2018 50th Anniversary Host Committee included Mayor Sylvester Turner (EOD Gala Honorary Chair), Joanne and Peter Linden (Gala Chairs), John Minge and Calvin C. Guidry (Gala Co-Chairs). Khambrel Marshall – KPRC TV 2 (Master of Ceremony). Entertainment included Clarease and Cary Yates (Dancers from the 60s), Pam and Robert McKay (Dancers from the 70s), Marianna and Terry W. Roberson (Dancers from the 80s), Bobby Scott and LaTesha Thompson (Dancers from the 90s), and Chelsi and Phillip Yates (Dancers from the 2000s). Rev. Byron Stevenson (Senior Pastor of Fort Bend Church) and Rev. Ralph W. West II (The Church Without Walls) gave the Invocation.

Honorees included:

– Dr. Ruth Simmons (President Prairie View A&M University) Legacy Award – Honoring Our Past

– Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale (Business Owner & Philanthropist) – Living Legend Award – Impacting our Present

– Roynell Young (Founder/CEO) ProVision Academy – Empowerment Award – Shaping Our Future

Houston Area Urban League has a 50-year history of helping Houstonians pursue economic self-reliance, social justice, and equal rights for our fellow neighbors. This organization has many economic challenges; however, their programs remain strong and the services they provide for our community assist in meeting the needs of the disenfranchised. The mission of the Houston Area Urban League continues to enable African-Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights.

For more information contact them at (713) 393-8700 or www.HAUL.ORG.