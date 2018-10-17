This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Houston’s Wortham Center Homecoming Reception and More!

Houston’s Wortham Center Homecoming Reception

It took a year to restore the Wortham Center in Downtown Houston. The George R. Brown Convention Center was the Wortham Center’s home while the Wortham Center was being restored due to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. The Wortham Center Welcome Home Reception was well attended by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, city officials, Houston First’s Board Members, and the many representatives of the major performing arts organizations that call the Wortham Center home. Mayor Turner says, “that the future performances in the Wortham Center will speak of how resilient the City of Houston really is.” One of the world’s greatest opera singers Plácido Domingo, appeared on stage to perform a special concert with the Houston Grand Opera on September 26, 2018. More exciting performances at the Wortham Center are soon to come. To learn more about future performances visit their website at http://www.houstonfirsttheaters.com/Wortham-Center.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Grand Gala Ball: The Courtly Ball

On Friday, October 5, 2018, the 2018 Grand Gala Ball welcomed more than 270 guests for a royal affair, celebrating the exhibition Tudors to Windsors: British Royal Portraits from Holbein to Warhol. The Museum’s Cullinan Hall was beautifully transformed to reflect the occasion, featuring luxurious, red and blue floor-to-ceiling drapes, glittering chandeliers, and framed projections of royal portraiture that’s featured in the exhibition. They were celebrating Tudors to Windsors British Royal Portraits from Holbein to Warhol.

Franci Neely was the Grand Gala Ball Chair, thanking everyone for their continuous support of the museum. Event Design and Décor was supplied by The Events Company. At table 24, a special guest, Tyrone Willis, was seated with Prince Andrew, Duke of York. This was an extraordinary event held in the city of Houston. The spectacular feast concluded with a trifle with berries, sponge cake, sherry and cream. Following dinner, guests danced the night away to the musical stylings of the Jordan Khan Orchestra. The Museum of Fine Arts Houston raised $2 million dollars during the event to support the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s general operating budget. For more information on MFAH’s fall exhibition “Tudors to Windsors: British Royal Portraits from Holbein to Warhol” visit the museum’s website at https://www.mfah.org/exhibitions/tudors-to-windsors-british-royal-portraits-holbein-Warhol.