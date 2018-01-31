This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Astros Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Diamond Dreams Gala and More!

The Astros Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Diamond Dreams Gala

The Astros Foundation recently hosted its third-annual Diamond Dreams Gala featuring legendary performer Gladys Knight on Minute Maid Park field on Friday, January 19, 2018. The star-studded charitable event benefited the Astros Foundation as well as New Hope Housing, an organization that deals with homelessness by providing housing and support services for those in need. The Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros, seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.

Following the Diamond Dreams Gala, guests with a specific After-Party ticket attended the Diamond Dreams Gala After-Party, featuring DJ Taylor Tran and DJ Mr. Rogers, in Union Station Lobby. Several Astros and New Hope Housing executives attend the Gala, including Jim Crane (Astros Owner and Chairman), Twila Carter (Astros Foundation Executive Director), Mack Fowler (New Hope Housing Chairman of the Board), and several Astros players and legends. The Astros World Series Trophy was also featured at the Diamond Dreams Gala. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit the organization’s website at www.astros.com/foundation.

Reliant Energy and Interfaith Ministries Deliver Winter Meals to Homebound Meals on Wheels Seniors

On Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10 a.m., Reliant Energy and Interfaith Ministries delivered winter meals to Seniors. Following the ice storm and in preparation for additional winter weather over the coming weeks, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (I.M.) and Reliant Energy delivered shelf-stable storm meals to homebound Meals on Wheels seniors. Interfaith Ministries delivers storm meals to its 4,200 Meals on Wheels clients twice per year, each meal containing nonperishable food that seniors can rely on when inclement weather prevents Meals on Wheels drivers from delivering their hot meals. “As we experienced last week, Houston’s weather can be unpredictable and it’s critical for Meals on Wheels clients to have extra food on hand in case of an emergency,” said Leanne Schneider, director of community relations for Reliant Energy. For more information, visit www.imgh.org.