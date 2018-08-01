This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Honorable Judge Ramona Franklin Hosts 1st Annual Blindfold Justice Mock Trial Competition and More!

The Honorable Judge Ramona Franklin Hosts 1st Annual Blindfold Justice Mock Trial Competition

Judge Ramona Franklin recently hosted the 1st Annual Blindfold Justice Mock Trial Competition. The competition allowed kids from ages 10-18 to participate. Each child was taught about the mechanics of trial preparation ranging from opening statements, direct examinations, cross examinations, closings and objections. Judge Ramona Franklin invited Judge Hazel Jones, Judge Nikita V Harmon, Judge Ursula A. Hall, Judge Darrell W. Jordan Jr., Judge Kelli Johnson, Judge George Powell and Judge Robert Johnson and all spoke to kids about life as a judge. Attorney Roderick Rodgers, Attorney Shannon B. Baldwin, Attorney Tonya Jones, Attorney Akilah Bacy, Attorney Sadiyah Karriem and Attorney Chamira Keener each poured into youth about life as an attorney. The program was a 3 weekend commitment. Each team competed and at the end of the program, awards were handed out. Stay tuned for the next Blindfold Justice Mock Trial Competition. For more information, contact the Honorable Judge Ramona Franklin who is the 338th Criminal District Court Judge and is located at 1201 Franklin Street Houston, Texas.

_______________________________________________________

The Ensemble Theatre Concludes Its 2017-2018 Season with Musical Finale of “Sistas: The Musical”

The Ensemble Theatre concluded its 2017-2018 season with a musical finale and regional premiere of “Sistas: The Musical,” by Dorothy Marcic, directed and choreographed by Patrdo Harris, with musical direction by Chika Caba Ma’atunde. The show was about five women who after the loss of their family matriarch must choose a song to sing at the funeral, and while making their selection, take a musical journey through songs that empowered, inspired, and in many ways emancipated the thoughts and emotions of women around the world.