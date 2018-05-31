Comcast

Headlines

This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Mad Hatters Par-Tea

The Mad Hatters Par-Tea

                                     Attendees of The Mad Hatters Par-Tea

On Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Reginald Van Lee, Shawntell McWilliams, and Merele Yarborough sponsored a Fashion Show at the home of Reginald Van Lee, 2222 County Road 129 in Wharton, Texas 77488.  The fashions came from the fabulous Pop-up Boutique Shopping Carter Smith Designs.  The special guests included:  Carter Smith (Shibori Art Couture Clothing Designer), and Susan L. Taylor (Editor-in-Chief Emerita Essence Magazine).  This wonderful event will be benefiting the Wharton Hurricane Harvey Relief, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Wharton SHARE, a 501 (c) (3) Charity at P.O. Box 101, Wharton, Texas 77488.

                                   Mr. Doug and Mrs. Sharon Owens

                                                                  Kimberly Willis

                                                             Susan L. Taylor

Reginald Van Lee, Merele Yarborough, Shawntell McWilliams and Carter Smith

                              Liza Bailey, Soleil Rucker and Javania White

                      Phyllis Bailey, Zina Garrison and Phyllis Williams

                     Dr. Michelle Fennick and Mr. Luther Fennick Jr.

 