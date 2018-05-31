This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Mad Hatters Par-Tea

The Mad Hatters Par-Tea

On Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Reginald Van Lee, Shawntell McWilliams, and Merele Yarborough sponsored a Fashion Show at the home of Reginald Van Lee, 2222 County Road 129 in Wharton, Texas 77488. The fashions came from the fabulous Pop-up Boutique Shopping Carter Smith Designs. The special guests included: Carter Smith (Shibori Art Couture Clothing Designer), and Susan L. Taylor (Editor-in-Chief Emerita Essence Magazine). This wonderful event will be benefiting the Wharton Hurricane Harvey Relief, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Wharton SHARE, a 501 (c) (3) Charity at P.O. Box 101, Wharton, Texas 77488.