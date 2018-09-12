This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Missouri City/Sugar Land, Texas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Service

On August 6, 2018, the Missouri City/Sugar Land, Texas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated 30 years of service in the Fort Bend County and Greater Houston area. To celebrate this landmark year, the chapter hosted a weekend of activities at the South Shore Harbour Resort. Among the festivities were a Saturday night banquet filled with entertainment and special recognition for charter member and past Polemarch, Brother Stephen Labohne who is celebrating 50 years in The Bond. The chapter Polemarch, Brother Fredric A. Navarre recognized the Charter Members and past Polemarch’s for their vision, dedication and leadership during his opening remarks at the banquet.

Navarre says, “That the number 30 has been interpreted to denote maturity and optimism – two words that exemplify the Missouri City – Sugar Land Alumni Chapter. As Mo-City’s 13th Polemarch, I have been preceded by a dozen dynamic chapter leaders who have strengthened our community engagement through service, our youth mentoring and education through Kappa League, our membership through meaningful activities and reclamation, and our scholarship fundraising through our signature event, Kasino Royale.” Attendees included Brother William Randy Bates, 32nd Grand Polemarch, Brother Ron V. Julun, Past Southwestern Province Polemarch and current Grand Board Member, and Brother William Puder, Southwestern Province Senior Vice Polemarch. Brother Bates, who was keynote speaker, commended the chapter for the work they’ve done in the community over the years and challenged them to raise the bar in years to come. In August 1988, 21 members revived the remnants of an inactive chapter that was based in Galena Park, Texas to capture the growing number of members who lived on the west side of the Houston metropolitan area in Missouri City, Texas. A decade ago, the chapter name was amended to include Sugar Land, Texas.

Big Brothers Big Sisters: The Next BIG Thing Gala 2018

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization held its annual gala, “The Next BIG Thing,” at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in the Galleria area. Pierce Bush (CEO and Big Brother) of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star welcomed everyone to the Big Brothers Big Sisters: The Next BIG Thing Gala. The evening was an opportunity to showcase mentors in the Houston Community that provide professional on-going support and guidance to children and volunteers through dedicated staff and that is what makes the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission so recognizable. The Next BIG Thing Gala raised over $300,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters with funds benefiting Houston-area children with potential waiting to be matched with a positive mentor who will help enrich their life and encourage them to achieve their biggest possible future through educational motivation, fun adventures, and overall, a safe and stable relationship. Over 450 guests gathered for the celebration of human potential including over 40 “Big” and “Little” mentor/mentee matches serving as table hosts. “Texas Cocktail Cowboy Chic” was the themed attire for the evening, a suggestion by gala chairs Kristina and Paul Somerville, to further recognize the evening’s honoree, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Littles were the stars of the show featured prominently throughout the inspiring, mission-filled program. Big Sister and 89.3 KSBJ Midday Host Jennifer Driskill shared the stage as emcee alongside her charismatic thirteen -year-old Little Sister, Alyssa, who owned the stage and acknowledged hosting an event of this size was “a bucket list dream come true.” Joining Alyssa as featured Littles was Little Sister Jordyn singing a song by Adele, Little Sister Kamri performing a dance to The Greatest Showman’s “This is Me,” and Little Brother Javon with an impressive rap written and performed by Javon and his Big Brother Tyrone. Big Brothers Big Sisters has been Houston’s leader in one-to-one youth mentoring for 68 years. They have proven success in creating positive friendships that benefit children, volunteers, families, neighborhoods and communities. The agency provides ongoing support for children, families and volunteers to help build and sustain long-lasting relationships, and that is the key to successful mentoring. For more information visit Big Brothers Big Sister’s website at www.bbbstx.org.