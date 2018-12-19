This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Woodlands Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Celebrates 30 Years and More!

The Woodlands Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Celebrates 30 Years

The Woodlands chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., received a 5 Stars of Excellence Distinction by the national organization as it also celebrated 30 years of service in the community. With the theme “10 Years Charting, 10 Years Better, and 10 Years Stronger,” current, former, and charter members collectively honored all of the contributions the chapter has made locally and nationally. The office of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner congratulated and proclaimed November 11th, 2018, as ‘Jack and Jill Day of the Woodlands.’ The Goal of the chapter is to do more as it continues to thrive, holding a membership of 49 active mothers, 94 children, 13 active Associates and an active father’s committee.

Several members of The Woodlands chapter have recently been appointed to regional and national posts. Jack and Jill Mother Shawnica Pollard-Moss will serve as a member of the National Strategic Planning and Relevance and Value Committee and Chair of the South Central Regional Committee, Mother Crystal Roberson will serve as a member on the regional Time and Place Committee and Father Kevin Jackson was recently named national chair of the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Father’s Auxiliary. Building upon its rich past, the Woodlands chapter is even more committed to providing quality programming to its children and helping create a better world for ALL children in our community. For more information visit their website at http://www.jackandjillthewoodlands.com/.

________________________________

Lights, Snow, & Ugly Sweaters: Children’s Museum of Houston Invites Everyone To Unwrap Holiday Magic With a New Wintry Experience

When the holiday season rolls around, it’s that time of the year again – the time for “Lights, Snow & Ugly Sweaters!” The Children’s Museum of Houston invites families to unwrap the holiday magic, spread the joy and bring your friends to “Lights, Snow & Ugly Sweaters,” an all-new, exciting holiday experience, happening now through Jan. 6, 2019.

___________________________

Alpha Kappa Omega Sorority, Inc. Chapter 90th Anniversary

On Saturday, December 15, 2018, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Kappa Omega held its 90th Anniversary Gala with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m. and gala at 7:00 p.m. at the Hilton America – Houston located at 1600 Lamar Street. The theme was “Celebrating 90 years of Continuous Sisterhood & Service.” This gala honored their past presidents for their leadership and service to the Houston Metropolitan Community. It showcased the history and the impact the Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter has had for the last 90 years.

This Black Tie event had special guests that included the Mayor of the City of Houston Honorable Sylvester Turner; International First Vice-President of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Danette Anthony Reed; Alpha Kappa Alpha South-Central Region Director, Katrina M. Semien, Esq. Mrs. Joyce Jacquet was the General Chairman for the gala. The emcees for the evening were Dr. Austin Lane and Mrs. Loren Lane, 12th President of Texas Southern University and his wife. The event included dinner and dancing to Houston’s own Its Orion The Band.

Founded in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is the oldest historically black Greek-letter organization in the world, with over 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters and a membership that exceeds 283,000. Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter began in 1928, located in the Houston Area and it is the oldest and largest graduate chapter in the southern geographical region of the United Sates.

For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha and its International and Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter Programs, please visit their websites at www.aka1908.com and www.alphakappaomega.com.