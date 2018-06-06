This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Theatre Under The Stars Gala 2018 Honoring Jim and Helen Shaffer and More!

Theatre Under The Stars Gala 2018 Honoring Jim and Helen Shaffer

On Friday, April 20, 2018, Theatre Under The Stars 2018 Gala honored Jim and Helen Shaffer for their decades of service and support to TUTS and the Houston arts community. The gala was held at TUTS Theatre Under The Stars located at 800 Bagby, Houston, Texas 77002. Cal and Connie Dalton as well as David Peck and Michelle Phillips co-chaired the TUTS gala. Proceeds from the evening totaled half a million dollars and will benefit TUTS Artistic and Education initiatives. More than 300 guests enjoyed entertainment onstage that featured engaging performances and an interview between Broadway Stars Ilana Levine and Beth Malone.

TUTS has contributed to the city’s cultural and economic growth for the past 50 years through elaborate musical theatre productions and arts education for the community including individuals with disabilities and community collaboration. TUTS is dedicated to breaking down barriers to access by focusing on inclusivity, education, and community engagement through a commitment to artistic excellence, programs in the community. For more information, visit www.tuts.com.

_____________________________________________________________________

Banners for Santa Fe

From Thursday, May 31 – Monday, June 11, 2018, Houston’s City Hall, 901 Bagby on the 1st floor rotunda is a signing point for the “Banners for Santa Fe” project, a project sponsored by Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Multi-Faith Council and Gallery Furniture. The public is invited to write messages of support, comfort, and strength for the Santa Fe shooting victims and their families. Please come and show your support for our Texas Town. Mayor Sylvester Turner has expressed sadness of the shooting and recently announced the members of the new commission against gun violence.

_________________________________________________________________

Women’s Day Celebration Sloan Memorial United Methodist Church

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, Sloan Memorial United Methodist Church held a Women’s Day Celebration: “Christian Women: Beautiful, Beloved, and Blessed” starting at the 11:00 a.m. worship service. Participants included Rev. Angelita Dirden (Pastor), Ms. Patricia A. Jefferson, (Worship Leader), Ms. Paulette Williams and Ms. Debra Tate (Women’s Day Chairpersons), and Rev. Enid S. Henderson (Guest Speaker and Associate Pastor, Jones Memorial United Methodist Church), andMs. LeKrystal Williams (Choir Director). Women’s Day Tributes were presented by Ms. Isabella Potts, Recognition of Community Partnership Honorees were presented by Rev. Anjelita Dirden and Ms. Lillie Ballard. Honorees included: Ms. Raquel Sosa-Gonzalez, Principal of Bruce Elementary School, Ms. Stephanie Ballard, President of Kennedy Place Residents Council, and Ms. Christina Diaz, 5th Ward Community Partner (Wheatley Senior High School).