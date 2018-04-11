THIS WEEK IN HOUSTON’S BUZZ: UNICEF USA and UH Law Center Symposium on Human Trafficking

UNICEF USA and UH Law Center Symposium on Human Trafficking

On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, UNICEF USA and University of Houston Law Center hosted a symposium on human trafficking at the University of Houston from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This forum was free and open to the public. The event’s moderator was Attorney Rachel V. Rose.

Minal Patel Davis – Special Advisor to the Mayor on Human Trafficking charged with implementing the City’s Anti-Human Trafficking Strategic Plan. This is the first comprehensive municipal response to human trafficking by a U.S. city.

Olsa Alikaj Cano – Immigration Attorney who litigates on behalf of the immigration department of her firm, Foster, LLP and is an advocate on many trafficking/immigration related topics.

Dr. Julie Kaplow – Director of the Trauma and Grief Center at Texas Children’s Hospital. TCH is implementing a designated division for treating Human Trafficking victims.

Noela Barasa – UNICEF Child Specialist speaking about work with migrants and trafficking around the world and how it impacts us in the United States.

This symposium on human trafficking was for community leaders, public health professionals, county and city government officials and the general public. The symposium was a huge success as close to 100 attendees sat glued to their seats for the entire 3-hour program.

36th Annual Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Show

The 36th Annual Houston Chronicle Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Show Presentation benefiting the March of Dimes was recently held on Tuesday, March 20, 2017, at Tilman Fertitta’s new and swanky Post Oak Hotel at Uptown in the Houston Galleria Area. The 2018 honorees included Lindley Arnoldy, Karina Barbieri, Brigitte Kalai, Shawntell McWilliams, Alicia Smith, Claire Cormier Thielke and Hallie Vanderhider. The 2018 Hall of Fame honorees include Stephanie Cockrell, Paige Fertitta, and Millette Sherman. The 2018 ‘Best Dressed’ luncheon raised a record $638,000.

Extraordinary Women Making History Event… a ‘She Said. She Led. She Is.’ Initiative Honoring Women Leaders in the City of Houston

She Said. She Led. She Is. was founded for women and by women. The organization is committed to empowering and celebrating women, providing high quality programming, and connecting them to resources. The organization remains committed to helping women become audacious business, community, and corporate leaders. The Organization was founded by LaToshia Norwood and for more information on She Said. She Led. She Is. visit their website at www.shesaidsheled.com.