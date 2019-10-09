This Woman’s Work Hosts 4th Annual Stilettos & Champagne Fundraising Gala

ABOVE: Stepping Into Strength Youth Participants

This Woman’s Work recently held its 4th Annual Stilettos & Champagne Fundraising Reception at the Hobby Center. The well attended event was a sparkling evening of inspiration and empowerment. It was a fabulous shoe essential event, giving fashionistas and shoe lovers a reason to get dressed up and support women’s empowerment. The reception featured live music, dancing and the IronWoman Awards presentation, recognizing a few outstanding women helping other women and girls in the Houston community.

This Woman’s Work was founded by Carla Lane, owner of Lane Staffing. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs such as Stilettos & Champagne. The shoe gala raises essential funds for scholarships, a girls’ summit and a mentoring program. In the last 4 years, they have awarded $30K in scholarships and mentored over 100 girls. Every second Saturday, mentors of This Woman’s Work meet with the young ladies in the program, taking them on outings, and meeting with their college readiness coach and a licensed therapist when necessary.

During the event, Lane honored several individuals who are making a difference in the lives of women and girls throughout the Houston region and presented them with what has now become the coveted IronWoman Award, including Forward Times Publisher and CEO Karen Carter Richards.

Honoree Karen Carter Richards and Carla Lane