This Woman’s Work, Houston Based Non-Profit Supporting Women’s Empowerment, Hosted Successful Inaugural Fundraiser

PICTURED ABOVE: Stepping Into Strength (SIS) Mentors

This Woman’s Work hosted its inaugural fundraiser, Stilettos & Champagne reception Saturday, November 12th at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Stilettos & Champagne raised funds for This Woman’s Work, a non-profit 501(C)(3), whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment and is committed to Gender Equality, Empowerment, Education, Employment, and Diversity & Fellowship.

The museum was transformed into an effervescent venue of art, culture, and entertainment. This Woman’s Work, founded by Carla Lane, President & CEO of Lane Staffing, is an advocate for women’s empowerment. “The elements having the most impact on my life are Roots, Family and Education, and these are the cornerstones of This Woman’s Work,” says Carla Lane. This Woman’s Work raised funds to continue implementing its signature programs. Stepping Into Strength (SIS) Mentoring program supports high-school girls who are mentored by, IronWomen. And as “Iron Sharpens Iron, these women support each other through our IronWomen Mentor Program, focused on women’s empowerment and professional support.” Carla’s Closet provides clothing for women with interviews or recently employed so that they can be appropriately dressed for work to support their families.

Stilettos & Champagne also included the IronWoman Awards recognizing a few outstanding people helping women in the Houston community. Honorees include Sharon Phillips, a retired banker; Marketta Rodriguez, owner of Serious Sounds Etc.; and Darryl and Sharon King local business leaders. Sponsors included Kelsey-Seybold. LaneStaffing, Academy Awards, Cooking with A Twist, The Gite Gallery, Lauren Luna, Pretty Brown Girls, Soaps Washes & Grooming Essentials and Praise Transportation Services. Local artists on display included; Rodney D. Butler, Mark Arceneaux, Lauren Luna and Ted Ellis.

Stilettos & Champagne was a sparkling evening of inspiration and empowerment. The Honorary Event Chairs were: The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, of the 18th Congressional District of Texas; The Honorable Wanda Adams, Houston Independent School District Board Trustee; and Loren Lane, The First Lady of Texas Southern University. The reception also featured local Spoken Word artist, Rayla Crawford, live music from the Young Sounds of Houston Youth Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Legendary Texas Black Music Educator, Sam Jackson. The reception ended with sounds from DJ Supasta. Stilettos & Champagne is one of many fundraisers planned by This Woman’s Work. If you would like to donate or become a volunteer visit, www.thiswomanswork.biz.