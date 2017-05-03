Thousands with Open Warrants Given Chance to “Make it Right” in Harris County

ABOVE: Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg address the media at the “Make It Right” event

Thousands of people recently took part in a one-day community outreach program that offered them the chance to clear up pending cases, including open warrants, for certain Class C Misdemeanors arising from cases filed in Harris County Precinct 1 and Precinct 6.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Pastor Joel Osteen co-hosted the “Make It Right” community outreach program at Lakewood Church, where many people, including those who had unresolved warrants for low-level, nonviolent misdemeanor offenses that were filed in those jurisdictions, were given the chance to “Make It Right” for themselves in a non-traditional manner.

“Make it Right”, which was originally rolled out last August by former Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson, is a program that addresses the ever-growing population of county jails; as well as helps individuals, especially those who are poverty-stricken, to avoid having to make the choice of eating or paying a fine for their ticket.

“This was about helping people get their lives back on track; stay in the work force, and build a better future,” said Ogg. “We wanted them to know that they could come forward to resolve their legal situations and learn about other opportunities for themselves and their families.”

Approximately 5,000 letters were mailed to eligible persons to inform them of this unique opportunity to avoid further legal trouble and problems. Participants, even those who did not live in Precinct 1 or Precinct 6, but had charges filed, did not have to go to court, but were able to come to the event and settle their pending cases, without fear or risk of arrest.

Some of the Class C charges that were eligible to be resolved at the event included: criminal mischief, criminal trespass, continuing obligation of a child now an adult, minor consuming or possessing alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco, issuance of a bad check – defendants had to bring restitution for a bad check offense to be eligible for dismissal, failure to ID, failure to appear, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, theft of less than $100 and many more.

Traffic offenses and felonies were not eligible.

“This was a great opportunity for thousands of people to resolve their outstanding warrants and make a new start,” said Ellis. “This event benefits law enforcement agencies because it allows them to clear up warrants without the expense and risks involved with arresting people for minor offenses.”

The general public also had the opportunity to attend a career fair, learn about educational opportunities, and receive free legal advice from volunteer defense lawyers regarding expunctions, landlord-tenant issues, immigration, child support and other areas.

For more information on the “Make it Right” program, please call 713-274-0490 or visit www.HarrisCountyDA.com.