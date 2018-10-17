Tieasha’s Travel: Plan an Extraordinary Vacation with Oceania Cruises

Cruising has become quite the popular vacation option, and while there are multiple cruise lines to choose from, none of them compare to Oceania Cruises. Their luxurious cruise ships take passengers to faraway destinations all over the world, while allowing them to feel like they are home every minute of the journey.

If you have never been on one of Oceania Cruises, you are going to want to book one immediately! Whether you are looking to go to Africa, Australia, South America, Canada, Asia, Northern Europe, Alaska, or anywhere in the Caribbean, you will find the cruise that is perfect for you. You’ll also be thrilled to know that they offer magnificent transoceanic voyages, so that you can spend more time out on the water as you sail through numerous parts of the world.

As you stop at each port on your itinerary, you will find plenty of adventures available. Oceania Cruises offers excursions that include Wellness Tours, Land Tours, and Culinary Discovery Tours, so you will never find yourself without anything to do when you are on land.

Of course, your fun will not stop when you board the ship again, because you can participate in cooking classes, wine tastings, trivia games, seminars, art classes, and more. If you are looking for more of a relaxing option, then the spa is the perfect solution. You can have an amazing massage or reviving facial before spending some time in the whirlpool tubs. A smoothie from the Smoothie Bar will help rejuvenate you after one of their yoga, aerobics, cycling, or Pilates classes too.

The food on the Oceania Cruises’ ships is phenomenal, and you will spend your days and nights, devouring as much of it as you can. Begin your day with breakfast in a dining room, outside on the terrace, or in your room as you slowly wake up. Your lunch might consist of pizza, sandwiches, burgers, or one of the many other options available for that meal.

The ships go all out for dinnertime and this is when you can enjoy steaks, seafood, French cuisine, pasta dishes, and more. And, don’t forget to choose a bottle of wine from the extensive list of wines that is kept down in the wine cellar.

Of course, the sundae bar and other desserts are available after every meal and throughout the day, so you can grab a sweet treat whenever you wish.

The staff on board the ships of Oceania Cruises will ensure that all your needs are met from the time that you board until it is time for you to disembark and head home.

You will never be disappointed when you choose to cruise with Oceania Cruises and you may even find that you are more comfortable on their ships than you are in your own home! The rates are affordable with a certified travel agent that offers payment plans for your cruise.

Don’t wait for the time of your life when you can get planning on your next vacation today. Contact me to start your booking today at Tie’s Tours and Travels (832-308-0776).

Tieasha Waddy, author and owner of Tie’s Tours and Travel, resides in Houston, Texas and works as your friendly travel agent and wedding planner who loves sending travelers from all over on memorable journeys that are budget friendly, stress-free, and most of all–fun!