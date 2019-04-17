Tiger Claws His Way Back To #1

TIGER WOODS’ fall from grace was spectacular. Experts predicted he would NEVER rise to the top again. After being publicly disgraced, Tiger knew the world he would face would be unforgiving – unless he could be GREEN & GREAT once more… and WIN!

The legend of Tiger Woods took off 22 years ago when he DOMINATED the MASTERS…the tournament he finally WON again today. When you listen to him talk, you tend to forget he couldn’t walk. It was more than a decade ago when he lost his way.

If YOU are experiencing a serious drought, GET READY, because this article is all about how it’s time for you to cash in on your suffering and pain. Tiger Woods has risen from ROCK BOTTOM. His determination reached down & got him. Tiger’s perseverance is easy to explain…

When you have visions of victory on a life course that matters, it causes you to care. No matter what mistakes you made that make life seem cruel and unfair, you keep IMPROVING until you can scratch and claw your way back to the TOP. The wealth and revenue Tiger generated when he FIRST PLAYED benefitted ALL the players in the PGA. They ALL got PAID!! They were sadder than Tiger when he stopped!

It’s not about the millions that come with winning. It’s about electrifying the planet like he once did in the beginning. Having high STANDARDS with a WORK ETHIC is an unstoppable force. Tiger NEVER GAVE UP when his confidence was low and could’ve been higher. His GOALS gave him hope and wouldn’t let him retire. You can’t win if you don’t show up and compete on YOUR personal course. 18 Holes, 18 Years, 18 Excuses, 18 Fears – 18 Reasons to shake the dust from your feet. If you take ONE STEP toward your dreams, it makes the other 17 that much more sweet!

CONGRATULATIONS to TIGER WOODS. You have INSPIRED the world, once again. Your biggest fan, MY MOM, was cheering for you in Heaven today – from the beginning all the way to the end.