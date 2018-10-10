Tina Turner Stage Musical Heading To Broadway

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, the West End musical based on the life of the legendary “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer, will arrive on Broadway next fall, producer Stage Entertainment has confirmed.

Casting, venue and specific performance dates beyond the Fall 2019 arrival were not announced. Producers expect to announce those details in coming months.

Said Turner, “Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”

Tina, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, had its world premiere in April 2018 at London’s Aldwych Theatre (starring Adrienne Warren), where it is still playing to sold-out houses. A new booking period through July 2019 was recently announced, and another production will open in Hamburg sometime next year.

“I am thrilled that we are finally able to announce that Tina will open on Broadway next Fall,” said Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment. “West End audiences have fallen in love with the show, and working with the incomparable Tina Turner has been an exceptional experience. She has made it her mission to tell her story with raw honesty and grit. She is an inspiration for all of us. We cannot wait for Broadway audiences to experience the power of Tina.”

The bio-musical, says the production, follows the singer from her “humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” The stage musical is presented in association with Turner, and “reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.”

In addition to Lloyd, Hall, Ketelaar and Prins, the London production creative team includes choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tina is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Turner.

Nederlander Presentations, Inc. will serve as a General Partner with Stage Entertainment on Broadway.