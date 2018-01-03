TIS THE SEASON OF MANIFESTATION Pt.3

Prophecy Becomes Reality

Forward Thinkers, as we get closer to the celebration of the birth of Jesus, we will continue to look at the life and purpose of John. Yes, Jesus is the reason for the season but God ordained each of us to be born on purpose with a purpose. Forward Thinkers, manifestation shows up in the lives of those living their life in purpose and avoids those living their lives in fear of rejection.

Luke 1:57-66New International Version (NIV)

The Birth of John the Baptist

57 When it was time for Elizabeth to have her baby, she gave birth to a son. 58 Her neighbors and relatives heard that the Lord had shown her great mercy, and they shared her joy.

59 On the eighth day they came to circumcise the child, and they were going to name him after his father Zechariah, 60 but his mother spoke up and said, “No! He is to be called John.”

61 They said to her, “There is no one among your relatives who has that name.”

62 Then they made signs to his father, to find out what he would like to name the child. 63 He asked for a writing tablet, and to everyone’s astonishment he wrote, “His name is John.” 64 Immediately his mouth was opened and his tongue set free, and he began to speak, praising God. 65 All the neighbors were filled with awe, and throughout the hill country of Judea people were talking about all these things.66 Everyone who heard this wondered about it, asking, “What then is this child going to be?” For the Lord’s hand was with him.

Forward Thinkers, notice everybody is wondering what John will become because it is clear the Lord’s hand is on him. Once you find your purpose it becomes easier to get to Jesus. When you are operating in your purpose, you are winning and God gets the glory. When your life is bringing God glory, your testimony about Jesus becomes stronger. Forward Thinkers, please understand if you are not winning yet, that simply means your best life story is still being written so keep the faith. God is preparing you for something incredibly great.

Forward Thinkers, keep your bibles open and let’s take a trip through the text:

Verse 57 – WHEN IT WAS TIME

Time is our greatest assist

Time can only be controlled by God

Time turns prophecy into manifestation

Time makes dreams become realities

Forward Thinkers, there is a set time for everything promised by God but we must stay set in faith to get to that appointed period of time. This season, I strongly believe, is our time to operate in incredible growth. Forward Thinkers, this season we must be willing to walk by faith not by sight.

Verse 58 – NEIGHBORS and RELATIVES

Forward Thinkers, God is turning your report around, right in the full view of all your doubters. Forward Thinkers, get ready for public promotion this season because God’s hand is on you.

Forward Thinkers, your testimony will make believers out of them and everyone who doubted your potential will now witness the power of God in your life.

Forward Thinkers, Jesus once said, the hardest people to convince of your greatness are the people who knew you before your victory tour.

Forward Thinkers, sometimes your neighbors and relatives will be the biggest obstacles in your life preventing your season of manifestation. But in the end, no one can stop what God has for you from becoming your reality.

Forward Thinkers, the bible is loaded with examples of God shifting people to greatness in the presence of resistance from their neighbors and relatives.

Forward Thinkers, Joseph’s brothers tried and failed from preventing his greatness.

Forward Thinkers, David’s family undervalued him but God promoted him.

Forward Thinkers, the prostitute’s neighbors tried to hold her in her past but God saw the best in her and used her in a great way to deliver His people.

Forward Thinkers, Paul’s posses kept referring to him as Saul but God declared he is the chosen one.

Forward Thinkers, God has the final say so. We must ignore all those declaring, “Didn’t he used to be?” and “Ain’t she the woman who?” because God is getting ready to make your life story a walking reality show displaying His power to turn things around for the better.

Verse 59-60

ON THE 8th DAY– Forward Thinkers, the number 8 means new beginnings, all things will become brand new.

This season, we must operate with the number 8 mindset.

CIRCUMCISE– cut off the flesh

Forward Thinkers, if it has no real purpose, you should have cut if off before the New Year.

NAME– what you answer to, name identifies purpose

Forward Thinkers, this season of your life you must be very careful not to answer to the wrong name.

BUT– a shift occurs in the flow

Forward Thinkers, now is the time to let go of the past. It’s time for a new way and a new mindset; only answer to the new you.

Verse 61 – NO ONE HAS THAT NAME

Celebrate and appreciate those who came before you; but this season, it’s time for you to walk in your purpose and become all God pre-ordained you would become.

Forward Thinkers, this season you must become the best you, not the 2nd best Zechariah.

Forward Thinkers, history is not made by Copy Cats but Trailblazers.

Verse 62 – THEN THEY ASKED HIS FATHER

Forward Thinkers, they will always try to find someone to hold you down.

Forward Thinkers, they will always try to divide.

Forward Thinkers, they will always try to keep you living as the old you.

Verse 63 – HE WROTE JOHN

This season, write down your vision, your dreams, and your goals.

Forward Thinkers, we all need a vision board to cover the following 4 areas of our life 1) faith 2) finances 3) fitness 4) family.

Forward Thinkers, vision is not about where you’ve been but where you desire to go.

Forward Thinkers, write down what God said to you about you and run with it until it becomes your reality.

Verse 64 – HIS MOUTH WAS OPEN AND HIS TONGUE SET FREE

Forward Thinkers, this season, open your mouth and speak your manifestation into existence. Praise God openly in advance of your manifestation.

