TIS THE SEASON OF MANIFESTATION Pt.5

Prophecy Becomes Reality

“The outcome that we wish suddenly manifests itself in our reality, and the truth is, none of those things suddenly appeared. It is we who have suddenly appeared on the scene where they existed always.” Neale Donald Walsch

MANIFESTATION- your dream life becomes your real life

Matthew 2:1King James Version (KJV)

2 Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem,

Now When– Forward Thinkers, after all they went through on their journey waiting on God’s promise to be manifested in their lives, they finally entered into a “now when” season.

Forward Thinkers, I’m declaring now is the time for those who have labored in faith to experience their “now when” season in 2018.

Forward Thinkers, if you got knocked down in 2017, 2016, 2015, or any other year but you got back up time and time again, I’m talking to you.

Forward Thinkers, the only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down.

Define time : the point or period when something occurs

Forward Thinkers who are standing in agreement with God’s Word can now shout the time is NOW WHEN.

Esther 4:14 born for such a time as this

Forward Thinkers, most of us travel around the City of Houston in our cars daily experiencing stop signs, red lights, and traffic jams. Forward Thinkers, driving around Houston is a perfect example of how to keep the big picture in mind as we travel through the different seasons of life.

Forward Thinkers, think about this; every time you stop at a stop sign or red light, you patiently wait in your vehicle until it’s time to proceed forward. We never think about getting out of the car or ending our trip just because we have to come to a temporary stop at a road sign. Forward Thinkers, this season after waiting for things to manifest, you can finally put your foot on the accelerator and zoom forward through your destiny.

Forward Thinkers, the traffic jam has come to an end and your breakthrough is waiting on you.

Fulfillment of prophecy is finally upon us and I’m challenging all Forward Thinkers to reset our minds in the year 2018 and position ourselves to experience a supernatural FULFILLMENT of prophecy and have a “now when” season of INCREASED GROWTH!!!

Forward Thinkers, let’s continue to break down the biblical text:

Born —the beginning or starting point

Forward Thinkers, we must remember, birth comes after labor pains and the pain is a part of the process. Like a woman giving birth, we as Forward Thinkers must continue to push.

Bethlehem is a common place with common people such as shepherds and blacksmiths.

Yes, Forward Thinkers, a place like this place most of us came from.

King Herod declared a death sentence to all males born during the birth of Jesus.

Forward Thinkers, this may surprise you but everyone won’t celebrate the manifestation of your “now when” year of Increased Growth. Forward Thinkers, don’t look for approval of others; look for the favor and timing of God in 2018.

Jerusalem – Capitol city of the power players in finance, government, education, and religion

Forward Thinkers, notice God decided to birth His Best Gift in the Hood so that He would get the Glory and you and I could be a part of His story.

Forward Thinkers, in 2018, we must reset and renew our mindsets before we can walk into total manifestation of God’s prophetic promises.

Proverbs 18:21King James Version (KJV)

21 Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.

Forward Thinkers, if you grew up in the house of an elderly Black woman like I did, you’ve seen her talk to her plants, telling them to grow because she understood the power of her words.

Forward Thinkers, there is power in what you’re saying and what you’re saying will determine what you’ll be eating in 2018.

Romans 4:17New International Version (NIV)

—the God who gives life to the dead and calls into being things that were not.

Forward Thinkers, that’s why God sent angels with the names of each baby born out of prophecy because they would become who they were called. If we have faith to call it what God called it first, we then have the power to see it manifest.

Forward Thinkers, I know you went through some stuff in 2017 and some even experienced hurricanes and personal setbacks for many years before Hurricane Harvey but remember, every stop and experience was preparing you for the manifestation of “Now When.”

Matthew 2:13New International Version (NIV)

The Escape to Egypt

13 When they had gone, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream. “Get up,” he said, “take the child and his mother and escape to Egypt. Stay there until I tell you, for Herod is going to search for the child to kill him.”

Matthew 2:19New International Version (NIV)

The Return to Nazareth

19 After Herod died, an angel of the Lord appeared in a dream to Joseph in Egypt

Matthew 2:22New International Version (NIV)

22 But when he heard that Archelaus was reigning in Judea in place of his father Herod, he was afraid to go there. Having been warned in a dream, he withdrew to the district of Galilee,

Forward Thinkers, nothing just happens to a believer on assignment by God living on purpose. Everything is a part of your divine plan to bring God Glory.

Forward Thinkers, I need you to read in the book of Numbers how God had promised Moses and the Children of Israel a prophetic place in a land of Promise but they had to reset their mindset first.

7 Traps to Avoid In 2018

Avoid Grasshopper Thinking where you think they look like giants but we look like grasshoppers. Forward Thinkers, no one is better than you. Avoid getting in a rut. Forward Thinkers, notice they were now pleased with going around and around the same mountain but this year we can’t get stuck in place. In 2018 we must move forward and defeat every issue. Avoid over thinking the past. Forward Thinkers, they wanted to go back to Egypt because they had lost the will to fight forward. We can’t go backwards in 2018. Avoid talking yourself out of your manifestation. Forward Thinkers, the crowd was full of negative reports but your faith must speak louder than the negative voices around you. Avoid being seduced. Forward Thinkers, the Moabite women seduced the Israelite men to worship Baal in 2018. We can’t allow the enemy to seduce us out of position to prosper. Avoid unbelief. Forward Thinkers, because of unbelief, a seven-day trip took 40 years to complete and in 2018, we can’t waste any more time in the wilderness. Avoid messing up like Moses. Forward Thinkers, Moses didn’t make it into the Promised Land because he allowed the assignment to overcome him and in 2018, we must overcome the assignment and not allow the assignment to overcome us.

In conclusion, Forward Thinkers, if we stay in faith, it will be done just as God said it would be done.

