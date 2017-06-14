To Classify: To Declassify

To classify or to declassify “sensitive-national-security-intelligence” information is the “Trumpian–Question-Of–Questions“? Since January 20th 2017, American society has experienced perpetual “stuck-on-stupid” emanating from The White House. But, more importantly, the “White Voters”; especially the Christian Right Evangelicals are guilty of electing President Donald J. Trump, a very immoral man to the highest office in the world. To be sure, Donald J. Trump boldly told the world in his own words exactly who he is, and what he stands for, and made no bones about it! Moreover, we do not have to go into a dialogue about race. Because we all know that “RACE” still matters in America, and will probably continue to matter until Jesus returns. This is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the TRUTH. Most assuredly, Black America, you had best remember this social fact because there is no way to get around this socio-economic-fact of American life. God’s reality is different from that of President Trump’s “Alternative-Facts: Alternative Reality” (LIES). The “melting-pot-theory” is God’s reality. But, seemingly, the desire of most White males is to disguise and perpetuate socio-economic-inequality (White Privilege), rather than God’s reality that equal is equal, not more or less equal. Just maybe, this is the “biological” reason why Blacks have not been permitted to really get in the “melting-pot”.

Donald J. Trump is against minorities, against the Islamic Religion, and against women, regardless of skin-color; remember “The Billy Bush Video”. More importantly, President Trump is against God as well as himself, and “birds of a feather flock together”. President Donald J. Trump has openly displayed that he has a disease called “mal-nutrition-of-the-brain“. In fact, America’s democratic institutions are under “policy and procedural” assault by Trump Administration Officials. The lack of trustworthiness regarding statements emanating from White House Officials is spiritually and morally horrifying. So much so that what began as an unpleasant “JOKE” is now a full-blown “NIGHTMARE” at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue; hence, a “horrifying” national disaster is knocking on America’s front door! For, without a doubt, America has an ungodly “loose-lipped” President. It has rightly been said that “Loose-Lips” sink ships. Thus, every American ought to know, that when it has a President that not only has “Loose-Lips”, but a severe case of “Mal-Nutrition-Of-The-Brain”, the very nature of America’s democratic institutions are endangered. For example, “boastfully-bragging” to Russian Officials in the “Oval Office” about firing FBI Director Comey is insane. This is vividly highlighted to the general public since seventeen different national security agencies concluded that the Russians interfered in America’s Presidential election. Therefore, firing FBI director Comey was disrespectful to all Americans. Thank God for those members of the Trump Administration who love country more than power and money.

America has elected a Presidential Administration that is without “godly-conscience”. It seems apparent that the Trump administration does have “devilish” tendencies and “self-serving-instincts” which are designed to create “socio-economic-conditions” for winners and losers: A-Zero-Sum-Game. However, in a democratic society, everyone “should” win because of the very equalitarian nature of social democracy. Only in “dictatorial-communistic-societies” does one see structural winners and losers. The love of power and money will invariably put a hole in an individual’s soul. This is why the “authoritarian-dictatorial-instincts” of President Trump cause him to project his personal inadequacies and insecurities upon others like “Blaming the Victim”. Therefore, the truth about President Trump’s moral character, intellectual inadequacies, corrupt motives, and immoral actions are defined as “Fake-News”. However, we all know, that dealing in lies are the cornerstones of “Fake-News”. Hence, in the mind of President Trump, a search for the truth is a “Witch-Hunt”, simply because he does not want the American people to know the truth about him. Therefore, when the media tells the truth about him, he vehemently declares “Fake-News”. After all, and in reality, President Trump does not know how to be President of the greatest social democracy the world has ever known; nor, is he capable of intellectually disciplining himself to learn the nuances of the position. Hence, reality does not matter to Trump “White House Administrative Officials”, because they have been programmed and ordered to create “Alternative-Facts”. Moreover, part of the “Loyalty-Oath” is not only loyalty to President Trump, but loyalty to telling “Alternative-Facts”. We all know that “Alternative Facts” are grounded in “day time fantasies” and nighttime delusions without grandeur.

President Trump is a “masterful-artful-professional” at projecting personality characteristics on to others that rightfully are more applicable and appropriate descriptions of him. For example, the Trump campaign battle cry: Crooked-Hillary: Lock-Her-Up. The Donald J. Trump battle-cry is most appropriate in the General Flynn case: Taking the “Fifth Amendment” is an admission of criminal guilt. Needless to say, six bankruptcies and a recent cash settlement of 25 million dollars to former students of Trump University is the epitome of crookedness. To quote Former President William J. Clinton: “Give Me a Break“. We all know that Hillary is definitely not “crazy”. On the other hand, President Trump is publicly displaying that he is both “crooked” as well as “KRAZY“. Let’s not “dignify” President Trump’s description of former FBI Director Comey as a showman and a nut-job. Question: Can a spiritually “blind-ditch-digging” leader lead a Great Nation? I don’t think so, because the Bible declares: “Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall in the ditch.” (Matthew 15: 14). America is in a “DITCH” because “truth and reality” does not matter to President Trump nor does it seem to matter to his Christian Right Evangelical Supporters.

Of course, in order to remain in office or to be re-elected, President Trump must initiate a WAR. However, weapons of war do not solve problems because war is not “The Answer”. This is why Jesus said unto Peter: “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all that take the sword shall perish by the sword.” (Matthew 26: 52). Someone needs to remind President Trump that the overwhelming majority of individuals who leveled the Twin Towers (9:11) came from Saudi Arabia, not Iran. The multi-billion-dollar arms deal to Saudi Arabia is a business deal for the wealthy business class, not a national security deal for America. All faithful Christians know that everyone that says Lord, Lord does not mean it. “Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the Kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father.” (Matthew 7:21). Selah!