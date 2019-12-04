Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Spring-Cypress Chapter Elects New Chapter President

The Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD), a professional humanitarian community service organization organized in Tyler, Texas in 1964, recently held its bi-annual chapter elections and elected a new administration for the Spring-Cypress Chapter.

Ms. Regina Dickson was elected as the new Spring-Cypress Chapter President. She has been a member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. for over 10 years and is currently serving as an elected national officer as the National Editor of The Crown. She has been serving on the National Executive Board for the immediate past and current national board administrations. She has served as the National Editor of the Newsletter, publishing the organizations first e-newsmagazine – The Scepter. Regina is also the Spring-Cypress Chapter Organizer and has served as the Area One Recording Secretary and served on the organizing committee of various Top Ladies chapters organized in the greater Houston area. She is also the Section Organizer of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) Houston Metropolitan Area Section.

As the chapter president, she will provide leadership and program direction for the Spring-Cypress chapter, including their signature program, Top Teens of America. Top Teens of America is a youth group comprised of youth between the ages of 13 – 18. Since 1968, thousands of youth in secondary schools, nationally and locally, have benefitted from membership in Top Teens of America. Regina Dickson will also provide leadership to the chapter’s other program and projects including Status of Women, Senior Citizens, Community Beautification, Community Partnerships, National Advancement of Color People (NAACP), National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW), United Negro College Fund (UNCF), TLOD Literacy and Sickle Cell Awareness. Along with Regina Dickson, elected as the chapter President, the following Spring-Cypress Chapter Top Ladies were elected to chapter offices: First Vice President – Kathryn Roberts; Second Vice President – Deidre Jackson; Recording Secretary – Jaquandalyn Brown; Financial Secretary – Angela Castillo; Treasurer – Cynthia Brown and TTA Advisor – Elizabeth Carswell.

During Regina Dickson’s administration, various chapter officers and committee chairs were appointed with more to be appointed throughout her administration: Assistant Financial Secretary – Linda Graves; Assistant Top Teens Advisor – Monique Miles; Chaplain – Laurice Brown; Parliamentarian – Anne Harris; Director of Operations – Regina Cochran and Technology Director – Chantel Taylor.

To find out more about the Spring-Cypress Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. sponsoring Top Teens of America, send your emails to springcypresstlod@gmail.com. Visit the Spring-Cypress Chapter Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tlodspringcypress.