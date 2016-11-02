Tough Road Win for the PV Panthers

The Prairie View A&M Panthers defeated the Jackson State Tigers for their fifth win in conference play, 28-14. The Panthers came into the game, after losing a shootout to the Rice Owls last weekend, 65-44. The Panthers were still without quarterback Trey Green, who was injured in the homecoming game against Alabama State. Jalen Morton was able to get the start at quarterback.

Prairie View was able to get out to a 21-0 lead in the game before the Tigers were able to put a single point on the board. The Tigers were finally able to answer, however, after driving the ball downfield 75 yards over 11 plays. The Tigers’ Robert Johnson found pay dirt from the one-yard line. On the next offensive series for the Tigers, Juwan Adams scampered into the end zone from the three-yard line. The Tigers were able to pull within one touchdown. The Panthers were in the lead at the end of third quarter 21-14.

The Panthers proved to be too much for the Tigers, and placed the nail in the coffin late in fourth quarter. Morton scampered out of the pocket to find the end zone for a four-yard touchdown to seal the game. The Panthers will need some help if they want to make the SWAC Championship game this season. The defense of the Panthers was remarkable against the Tigers only gave up -3 yards in the rushing game. The Panthers have a matchup with the defending SWAC Champs Alcorn State Braves next week.

The Panthers are still in contention for the SWAC West title, but they do have Grambling State and Southern ahead of them in the standings, and both of those teams are currently undefeated. The Panthers have already suffered a loss this season to Grambling State.