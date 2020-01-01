Transparency and Accountability Reign Supreme in Missouri City: The “Show Me City” Awarded 37th Consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from GFOA

ABOVE: City Hall in Missouri City

The City of Missouri City, Texas has been positively ranked at the top in many categories across the region, state and country, and news of its most recent honor is one of the primary reasons that the “Show Me City” has been named one of the best places in the country to live.

For the 37th consecutive year, Missouri City has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Missouri City’s CAFR for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2018, was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communi cate the City’s financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

“This award is very special to us due to the unprecedented, historic change in Fiscal Year 2018. This specific budget year covered a 15-month period as we transitioned from a June 30 year end to September 30,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “During this time, we also experienced a large number of vacancies in the Financial Services Department. As a result, the entire MCTX team came together and we were able to fulfill the charter requirements for both the budget and timely submission of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This further reinforces our City’s credo of: Together, we excel!”

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to visit www.mctxfinance.com to learn more about the City’s fiscal operations. The website contains recent and past financial transparency documents such as City Budgets, Quarterly Investment Reports, Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports (CAFRs), and check registers.

GFOA is an international professional organization that advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.

“Missouri City’s high-performance organization team is proud to have the trust and confidence of local residents when it comes to managing the City’s budget on a year-to-year basis,” Snipes said. “The fact that we have been able to maintain this standard of excellence for more than three decades reflects our ongoing commitment to strategically manage the taxpayers’ dollars and to continuing a transparent process.”

Way to go, Missouri City!