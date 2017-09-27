Travis Scott Wants His AstroWorld Tour Design

There’s no telling what one can expect when attending a Travis Scott show. From a fan jumping off a balcony to the rapper inciting a riot at a show in Arkansas, there was nothing ordinary about Scott’s Birds Eye View Tour. According to a new interview with Rolling Stone, Scott has even bigger plans for his upcoming AstroWorld Tour.

Astroworld is the title for the Houston rapper’s forthcoming project, which he recently teased will be dropping “real soon” along with the hotly anticipated joint project with Migos’ Quavo. The album’s title was inspired by a now-closed amusement park in Houston that Travis visited as a child, and in line with that (as well as his overall love for theme parks), he wants amusement park rides surrounding him as he performs on stage.

“I don’t know why it hasn’t been done already – I think people just don’t do sh*t,” he said. “Who makes stages these days that are cool?” Scott later discussed his creative approach and said that he’s in a lane of his own and is a “master of my own imagination.”

“I go off my own sh*t. I’m not into deep study – all that, like, reading? That’s how sh*t ends up looking like someone else’s shit,” the “Butterfly Effect” rapper said. “You ever see pictures in your head? I be having that all day. It’s like a museum. That’s why I don’t do too many drugs, because my brain would explode. I’m my own drug. If I bleed and someone licked my blood, it’s like liquid MDMA – know what I’m saying?”

Scott didn’t divulge any further details about his impending album. Earlier this year, he dropped off three new tracks – “A Man,” “Butterfly Effect” and “Green Room” featuring. Playboi Carti) and recently unleashed a Metro Boomin loosie titled “Blue Pill.”