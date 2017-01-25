Trump Is President: Can You Handle The Storm?

Experts say that when you know what actions to take before, during, and after a hurricane, you can increase your chance of survival. As a people, we need to have our own plan of action to deal with this imminent threat to life as we know it in America known as Hurricane Trump.

Ask yourself a quick question for a second, especially those of you who live in states that touch the Gulf of Mexico in the South or the Atlantic Ocean on the East Coast…how many of you actually took the first hurricane you were warned about seriously?

Some of you took it very seriously, but many of you didn’t. The reason I know that many of you didn’t take it seriously is because of the fatalities that are usually reported.

According to the National Hurricane Center, storm surge, rainfall flooding, high surf, and deaths just offshore (within 50 nautical miles of the coast) combined for 88 percent of all deaths in the U.S. from hurricanes, tropical storms or tropical depressions from 1963 to 2012.

But what did people do to prepare? For those who did prepare, you probably boarded up all your windows; secured loose objects; filled up the tanks of your vehicles with gas; secured your pets; stocked up on water; ensured you had non-perishable food items; made sure you had a generator that was operational; and made sure you had flashlights and batteries.

Hurricane Trump was brewing on the outskirts of the White House for several months, like a major hurricane, and began picking up steam every day that he was out there. Hurricane Trump fanned the flames of prejudice, bigotry and racism, and brought out the worst of America to give him strength. As he continued to gain strength like a hurricane in the ocean, Hurricane Trump finally came ashore, and has wreaked havoc on everyone in his path since he hit the scene.

Boy, have we been hit hard with a serious dose of reality, and now that Hurricane Trump has hit, we have to deal with the consequences. What a reality check this has been.

Ever since President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office on January 20, 2017, he has lied about everything from the size of his inauguration attendance to blaming illegal immigrants for the reason he lost the popular vote to his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

He has issued executive orders to overturn several of President Barack Obama’s signature policy decisions, and has attacked the media countlessly, seeking to delegitimize the media. I can go on and on about the things he has done, but it would take up this entire article. I don’t want to focus on President Trump, as much as I want to focus on us and how we deal with Hurricane Trump.

According to the National Weather Service, hurricanes are among nature’s most powerful and destructive phenomena. On average, 12 tropical storms, 6 of which become hurricanes form over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf of Mexico during the hurricane season which runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. Over a typical 2-year period, the U.S. coastline is struck by an average of 3 hurricanes, 1 of which is classified as a major hurricane.

The Saffir–Simpson hurricane wind scale classifies hurricanes into five categories that are determined by the intensity of their sustained winds. To be classified as a hurricane, the storm has to have maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph to be considered a Category 1, all the way up to the highest classification in the scale, which is a Category 5. A Category 5 hurricane is reserved for storms that have winds that exceed 156 mph, and while all hurricanes can be fatal, a Category 5 usually is the most dangerous and fatal.

Sadly, many of the people who were told that Hurricane Trump was coming, failed to do anything about it and have been paying the ultimate price for their reluctance, believing that Hurricane Trump was just a mere Tropical Depression that never had a chance of making landfall or even coming near their respective areas to disrupt their daily lives.

The effects of a hurricane can last long after it has passed, so if you never prepared for the reality of that hurricane coming ashore, then chances are you are in need of someone else to help you recover from the effects of the hurricane. Prior to Hurricane Trump’s arrival on the scene, we had the choice to either evacuate, and hope for the best upon impact, or the choice to stay and ride out Hurricane Trump with everyone else until the storm passed.

Now is the time to prepare to do something to recover from this devastating storm that is seeking to take us out and everything many of us hold dear. Human preparedness is just as important as Hurricane preparedness, and we need to wake up and get ourselves together before it is too late.

There are several things that experts say we should do to prepare for a major hurricane, and I suggest we apply them to our personal lives here in America as we deal with the after effects of Hurricane Trump.

First, we need to determine our risk and assess potential damages.

Secondly, we need to assemble disaster recovery supplies in order to deal with the damages that have been incurred.

Next, we need to get the right information from the right sources, in order to know what resources are out there to help with the recovery effort.

Lastly, we need to complete a written plan of action to be able to better prepare for the next hurricane before it hits again.

Let’s face it everyone. Trump is the President of the United States and that can’t be undone. Several gubernatorial seats and Congressional seats will be contested in 2018, and we can be assured that Hurricane Trump is coming, as he is up for re-election in 2020, assuming he is not impeached before then.

The question you should be asking yourself now is…What are you prepared to do in advance of Hurricane Trump barreling your way in 2020? Can you handle the storm? Time will tell!

Jeffrey L. Boney serves as Associate Editor and is an award-winning journalist for the Houston Forward Times newspaper. Jeffrey has been a frequent contributor on the Nancy Grace Show and Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield. Jeffrey has a national daily radio talk show called Real Talk with Jeffrey L. Boney, and is a dynamic, international speaker, experienced entrepreneur, business development strategist and Founder/CEO of the Texas Business Alliance. If you would like to request Jeffrey as a speaker, you can reach him at jboney1@forwardtimes.com