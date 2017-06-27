TRUMPCARE VOTE POSTPONED BUT THE FIGHT TO DEFEAT “MEAN” AND HEARTLESS BILL CONTINUES

Jackson Lee: “The vote delay is evidence that more and more Republicans see Trumpcare as a prescription for misery and disaster for hard-working families.”

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the House Budget Committee, a senior member of the House Committees on Homeland Security and Judiciary, and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations, issued the following statement about Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to postpone votes on the Senate Trumpcare bill until after the July 4th recess:

“Senator McConnell’s decision to postpone votes on Trumpcare reveals that Senate Republicans are starting to have grave doubts about a bill that would bring misery to millions of Americans. Trumpcare is a tax giveaway to big corporations and the wealthy, paid for on the backs of hard-working families.

“In order to give billions in tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy, the Senate Trumpcare would cause hard-working families to suffer greatly by taking away health insurance from 22 million Americans without insurance by 2026, bringing the total number of uninsured to 49 million people. Trumpcare means higher costs for less care with billions siphoned from Medicaid, destroying the lifeline relied upon by seniors, veterans and children.

“The evidence of Trumpcare’s heartlessness is well established but the struggle to keep it from ever becoming law is far from over. This is a life and death fight that I will wage tirelessly for as long as it takes. We must protect seniors and working families from this mean-spirited Bill that places their health care in jeopardy.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is a Democrat from Texas’s 18th Congressional District. She is a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and is a Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.