TSU Launches KTSU2 “The Voice” – A Groundbreaking E-radio Station Run by Students

ABOVE: TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane cuts the ribbon at the official launch of KTSU2

Texas Southern University students have a new voice – The Voice – with the launch of KTSU2, a student-run, streaming radio station that officially launched on Tuesday, February 19.

“This will be a landmark day for TSU,” said TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane. “KTSU2 meets students where they are – online and mobile. This project gives our students greater access to gain experience in the quickly-changing media landscape, and it will be another form of communication for the Tiger community.”

The operation of KTSU2, also known as “The Voice,” is embedded in the School of Communication, with faculty and staff working directly with students.

“This is a true collaborative effort,” said Dr. Rockell Brown Burton, interim dean of the School of Communications. “Our journalism and communications faculty are working hand in hand with the KTSU team and our students to make this a robust learning laboratory. Our students will gain real-world experience on a daily basis with the launch of KTSU2.”

Additionally, staff of KTSU 90.9 FM, TSU’s public broadcast station of almost 50 years, will provide the student station with additional support.

“It’s an honor for us to work with the students and the School of Communication faculty and staff to make an impact in the minds of our future broadcasters,” said Ernest Walker, KTSU 90.9 FM general manager.

The 24-hour operation is the first of its kind at TSU. It features music geared toward current TSU students. Programming also includes hourly news and sports updates and public affairs programs highlighting TSU, Third Ward and the greater Houston community.

“This is innovation at its best,” said Serbino Sandifer-Walker, interim assistant dean in the School of Communication. “There is no other operation in Houston that features the kind of content we have on KTSU2. The internet and mobiles are going to drive our content to have a global influence.”

Students have trained for over a year on how to independently run the operation.

“This is a labor of love and true voice for our students and the community,” said Val Wilson, KTSU2 coordinator and Radio, Television, Film Department professor in the School of Communication.

During the February 19 launch day, the community was invited to tour the KTSU2 facilities inside the KTSU Building (3100 Cleburne St.) as part of an open house from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The KTSU2 website and live stream can be accessed at www.tsu.edu/ktsu2, as well as on social media: KTSU_2 (Facebook); @KTSU_2 and @KTSUNews (Instagram and Twitter).