TSU Maroon & Gray Affair 2019 Raises $1.2 Million in Scholarships

ABOVE: TSU Alumnus Gerald Smith receives Outstanding Alumni Award presented by TSU President Austin Lane and First Lady Loren Lane.

Texas Southern University (TSU) continues to raise the bar when it comes to raising money for much-needed student scholarships, as over $1.2 million in scholarship money for deserving TSU students was raised at the TSU Maroon & Gray Affair 2019 this past Saturday, April 27 at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

In the presence of more than 1,500 attendees, TSU President Austin Lane and First Lady Loren Lane announced the final fundraising tally at the annual signature fundraising event they created back in 2017. The black-tie event was conceived by President Lane and First Lady Lane as a means to present an evening of elegance in support of student scholarships and programs.

In its third year, the Maroon & Gray Affair recognized two top students and two outstanding alumni from the University. TSU students Lashawn Hamb and Orlando Sutton Jr. were recognized for their academic and civic accomplishments. TSU alumni Gerald Smith; The Honorable State Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers (District 113); and the “Elite 8” newly elected Harris County judges and TSU alumnae, Ronnisha Bowman, Sharon Burney, Linda Dunson, Toria Finch, Angela Graves-Harrington, Erica Hughes, Germaine Tanner and LaShawn Williams, were all recognized as this year’s alumni honorees.

Texas Southern’s award-winning Ocean of Soul marching band opened the evening with their usual high-energy performance, and then the program was turned over to comedian and TSU alumnus Billy Sorrells, who served as the master of ceremonies and KPRC’s Syan Rhodes, who served as the mistress of ceremonies.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner welcomed gala guests at the top of the evening and then after the program, entertainment was provided by R&B trio SWV and DJ Kid Capri.

“Our alumni, donors and major stakeholders delivered excellent support to the mission of our gala. All showed their complete dedication to assisting Texas Southern in closing the financial gap for our students,” said Melinda Spaulding, vice president for University Advancement.

Congratulations Dr. Lane, First Lady Lane and the entire TSU family on another job well done!