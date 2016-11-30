Turnovers Cost Lamar Chance at State Quarterfinals

The Atascocita Eagles forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter to lead them over the Houston Lamar Texans, 28-27.

The Eagles were able to get on the board first, with a 58-yard bomb from Daveon Boyd to Alerick Soularie. The Eagles were in the lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Texans’ Carson Thomas intercepted Boyd at the Texans’ 21-yard line. The Texans could not get anything to go their way after the interception. However, as Will Fallon’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by DeMarius Brooks, the Texans were finally able to get something going before the half, as quarterback Owen Hilton went deep to Al’Vonte Woodard, where he took the ball away from Eagles’ defensive back Joshua Escobar for a 45-yard completion to the Eagles’ eight-yard line. The Texans almost got on the board, as Carlton Smith found quarterback Owen Holt for a diving one handed touchdown, after pulling off a trick reverse pass. That play was called back due to a holding penalty, but two plays later, Holt found Woodard on a post route for a ten-yard touchdown. The game was all tied up at the half, 7-7.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Texans were able to score on their first drive, with Henry diving into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown which gave them their first lead of the game, 14-7. Late in the third quarter, the Texans started to pull away on Denzel Davis’ 38-yard touchdown. The Eagles refused to keep fighting, and reeled the Texans back in after a massive 74-yard touchdown pass from Boyd to Lujuan Winningham. This was the second touchdown of 50 yards or more for the Eagles in the game. The Texans answered back, after Henry found the right edge and went 42 yards to the Eagles’ one-yard line, and on the next play, was able to get in for the touchdown. The extra point was blocked by the Eagles’ Tralan Hutchinson, however, which would prove to make a difference in the outcome of the game. The Eagles answered the Texans back with a touchdown of their own, after Decarlos Demmerritte ran the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line. The momentum began to shift the Eagles’ way, especially after the Texans’ Holt threw a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. The Eagles’ Alex Morris intercepted the ball and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, 28-27. The Texans began to drive the ball late in the fourth quarter, and found themselves facing a crucial fourth down that they went for. A Texans receiver got past the first down marker, but fumbled the ball. That fumble put the nail in the coffin for the Eagles’ win.

The Texans had over 500 yards in the game, but the costly turnovers hurt them significantly. Henry ran for over 200 yards on the ground. The Eagles led in the turnover category, 3 to 1, and that eventually gave them the edge for the win.