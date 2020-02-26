Twin Entrepreneurs Teach Secrets to Business Success with ‘Young Millionaires Series’

ABOVE: Twin brothers Stephen Levi Carter and Dr. Sterling Carter speak to the crowd at the Young Millionaires Series.

This past Saturday, February 22nd, twin entrepreneurs, Dr. Sterling Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, kicked off a four-city tour here in Houston, as they announced the launch of the ‘Young Millionaires Series’ in an effort to build generational wealth in urban communities.

The successful entrepreneurs and creators of the series plan to visit four major cities throughout 2020, where they will welcome aspiring entrepreneurs to experience an once-in-a-lifetime conference full of great content, strategies, and ways to position themselves for millionaire business status.

The four-city tour kicked off here in Houston and will be followed by Chicago on Saturday, May 9th; Washington, D.C. on Saturday, August 29th; and Atlanta on Saturday, October 24th.

The ‘Young Millionaires Series’ will include workshops, networking opportunities, panels featuring top professionals from various industries, and one-on-one mentorship with the Carter brothers, who are themselves multi-million dollar business owners, speakers and co-authors of the ForbesBooks best-seller, Double Your Success: Principles to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Business.

“My brother and I hope to not only build the next generation of young millionaires through this series, but also to model the necessity of mentorship and giving back, both of which are essential to building wealth in underserved communities,” said Dr. Sterling Carter.

“Our goal is to share the secrets to our success, the triumphs, as well as the trials, on our way to the top,” Stephen Carter added. “In doing so, we offer our Talented Ten a head start into lucrative, sustainable business ventures.”

The Carters have a rapidly growing list of awards and recognitions, including a ranking of No. 3954 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies; Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 Finalist; the Entrepreneur 360 Award; the American Business Award; and the GHBC Pinnacle Upstart Award, to name a few.

Together, these two progressive African American businessmen founded Sterling Staffing Solutions in 2011, which has grown into an award-winning, multimillion-dollar company that specializes in providing medical staffing services to home health agencies, hospices, hospitals, and rehab facilities.

Collectively, these two twin brothers have founded and currently operate several companies including Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, White Orchid Hospice, Carter Brothers Consulting and MyMedCred.com.

Dr. Sterling Carter is a nationally-recognized physical therapist, with over 20 years of experience in his field. He has also made guest appearances on the popular My 600-lb. Life television show on The Learning Channel (TLC).

Stephen Levi Carter has an MBA, and has over two decades of experience in managerial and executive-level positions for a variety of industries, including medical insurance and the oil and gas industry.

Both brothers are military veterans and decorated businessmen.

For more information on the Carter Brothers, please visit www.TheCarterBrothers.com.

For information on dates and tickets for the Young Millionaire Series, please visit www.YoungMillionnairesSeries.com.

Speaker Jason Montanez receives an award from Dr. Sterling Carter and Stephen Levi Carter at the Young Millionaires Series.

A father and son take notes at the Young Millionaires Series hosted by Stephen Levi Carter and Sterling Carter.