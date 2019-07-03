Tyler Perry Announces BET Series: White House Soap ‘The Oval’

Tyler Perry has set up his first project at Viacom as part of his multiyear content partnership with the media giant.

Viacom’s BET Network has teamed with Perry to create a subscription streaming service that combines his library of movies and TV shows with the cabler’s programming vault.

The subscription service dubbed BET Plus will debut in the fall with a slate of original series and productions. Perry will reportedly be responsible for 75 hours of original content. He has already set the first of four BET series, including the White House soap ‘The Oval,’ starring Ed Quinn and Kron Moore as the first couple who seem to have a picture-perfect life, but behind closed doors, there’s lies, cheating and corruption going down.

The series is one of two dramas, two comedies and a live holiday-themed production set to air between October 2019 and September 2020. Details of the other projects have not yet been revealed.

“I’ve been hard at work on The Oval and can’t wait to share this story with audiences,” Perry said Thursday in a statement. “I’ve set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

Perry will write, direct and executive produce “The Oval” via his Tyler Perry Studios. Michelle Sneed will also exec produce for Tyler Perry Studios. Principal photography is set to begin this summer at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

“African-Americans are the leading consumers of streaming services, with higher SVOD adoption rates than other consumers, which is why we’re so excited to launch a premium product for this underserved audience. BET Plus is a natural extension of BET’s linear network, which has been the leading home of black culture for decades,” said Mills. “Tyler Perry is the perfect partner for BET Plus. The combination of new, original shows and his giant library of popular movies, series, and stage plays that Tyler brings to our joint venture creates an amazing product for his large and passionate fan base.”