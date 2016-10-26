Tyler Perry Crosses Over As Boo! A Madea Halloween Wins the Box Office

Tyler Perry owes Chris Rock a beer: Boo! A Madea Halloween — a movie based on a joke in Rock’s Top Five — came in at No. 1 at the box office this weekend, pulling in an estimated $27.6 million in its first three days of release. That’s Perry’s fourth-best opening ever, after Madea Goes to Jail, Madea’s Family Reunion, and Why Did I Get Married Too? Like most of Perry’s movies, Madea Halloween was panned by critics, but it also has the distinction of attracting a more diverse audience than usual: Variety notes that, while most of Perry’s movies pull in a crowd that’s between 80 and 90 percent black, Madea Halloween’s audience was only 60 percent black, leading Lionsgate’s David Spitz to boast to the mag that the movie had “crossed over.”

In one further irony, in Top Five, the fictional Madea Halloween is seen competing at the box office with Rock’s character’s movie about the Haitian slave uprising, which flops. Rock spent that movie’s press tour talking up his dream to make a movie about Nat Turner’s uprising, only to see Nate Parker get there first with The Birth of a Nation — which hit theaters around the same time as the real Madea Halloween, and also flopped. Apparently, Chris Rock is a psychic.